Vote: Falcons’ high school football Coach of Week

The NFL and Atlanta Falcons will recognize 10 head high school varsity tackle and girls flag football coaches across the states of Georgia and Alabama throughout the 2021 season with the Coach of the Week award, presented by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, for their work in making a difference in student-athletes lives on-and-off the field.
Nominations are accepted (click here to nominate a coach) and reviewed by the Falcons.
The season’s first three nominees are:
- Adam Clack - 5 years at Milton High School, winning a state title in Class 7A in 2018.
- Craig Coleman - A coach for 30 years, he is in his third season at Luella High School where he’s “changed the culture of the team.”
- Mike Malone - 3 years at Chattahoochee High School and a “great asset to the community; all about the kids.”
Read more about the coaches and vote for who you think is most deserving of the honor. (Voting is allowed once per hour and closes midday Wednesdays):
Each winning head coach will receive a grant for their program, a commemorative Falcons item and recognition from the Falcons and Atlanta Journal-Constitution at a game this season. Visit the AJC Wednesdays for final results.
