Mount Vernon boys team headlines busy holiday basketball schedule

Division I boys

-- No. 2 Darlington (6-1, 3-0) upended Calhoun in the semifinals of the Rome Seven Hills Rotary Semi-Finals 65-43 Monday and defeated Model 50-39 Tuesday to take the championship. Senior D’Marion Floyd won tournament MVP with 22 points, six assists and three steals against Model.

-- No. 3 King’s Ridge (7-3, 2-1) is competing in the HBCU High School Holiday Jam at Canyon Springs in Las Vegas (Nev.)

-- No. 4 Savannah (7-3, 2-0) will not play after falling to Windsor Forest 63-61 on Dec. 15 in the SCCPSS Holiday Classic. The Bluejackets will host Cairo on Dec. 27.

-- No. 5 St. Francis (6-5, 3-0) beat Wesleyan 59-52 on Dec. 12 and will rest until hosting Southwest DeKalb in the St. Francis Showcase on Dec. 28. The Knights will play Division II No. 4 Greenforest on Dec. 29.

Division II boys

-- No. 1 Portal (8-0) defeated Bryan County 51-50 on Dec. 15 behind 19 points from Elijah Coleman. The Panthers will play Manchester (3-0) in the Calhoun County Christmas Power Classic on Friday before facing No. 5 Calhoun County (8-1) on Saturday.

-- Also in the Christmas Power Classic, No. 2 Christian Heritage will face Calhoun County on Friday before playing No. 6 Mitchell County (7-1, 6-1) on Saturday.

Division I girls

-- No. 1 St. Francis (10-4, 3-0) is playing in the Nike Tournament of Champions in Phoenix (Az.) and picked up losses to Montverde Academy (61-45), Folsom (74-56) and Ontario Christian (67-64). The Knights rebounded to defeated Sacred Heart of Kentucky 69-60 on Thursday. Sophomore Camryn Golston led with 27 points; senior Sa’Mya Wyatt scored 18 points; freshman Aila Courenay finished with 14 points, and senior Nya Young added 10 points.

Division II girls

-- No. 2 Clinch County (3-1) will play Friday in the Renalda Pierce Tournament at Turner County against No. 10 Wilcox County (8-0). The Panthers beat Pierce County 47-42 on Monday.

-- No. 3 Taylor County (11-1, 4-0) is coming off a 65-24 victory against Marion County on Monday and will play Randolph-Clay on Friday. Sophomores Jaydah Ford and Alasia Montgomery average around 10 points per game for the Vikings.

Class A Division I boys top-10

1. Mt. Vernon

2. Darlington

3. King’s Ridge

4. Savannah

5. St. Francis

6. Woodville-Thompkins

7. Paideia

8. Mt. Bethel

9. Mt. Pisgah

10. Temple

Class A Division II boys top-10

1. Portal

2. Christian Heritage

3. Macon County

4. Greenforest Christian

5. Calhoun County

6. Mitchell County

7. Jenkins County

8. Seminole County

9. Wheeler County

10. Clinch County

Class A Division I girls top-10

1. St. Francis

2. Galloway

3. Athens Christian

4. Oglethorpe County

5. Mount Pisgah

6. Rabun County

7. Bryan County

8. Swainsboro

9. Heard County

10. Lamar County

Class A Division II girls top-10

1. Greenforest

2. Clinch County

3. Taylor County

4. Montgomery County

5. Terrell County

6. Towns County

7. Early County

8. Lake Oconee Academy

9. Seminole County

10. Wilcox County