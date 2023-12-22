Mount Vernon boys team headlines busy holiday basketball schedule

Top-ranked Mount Vernon (7-4, 3-0), playing in Orlando in the First Academy Classic, will face Mainland (Fla.) on Thursday and First Academy on Friday to highlight the weekend’s basketball competition in Divisions I and II of Class A.
The Mustangs lost to Class 7A No. 1 Grayson 76-56 on Dec. 9, then defeated Wilson Academy 59-58 on Dec. 12. Mount Vernon’s “Lethal Weapon 4″ of junior K.J. Garris (19.3 points per game) and seniors Sha’yah Goba (13), Dennis Scott III (12) and Xavier Shegog (11) have led the way on the offensive end.
Mount Vernon will face in-state competition Jan. 9, when it travels to No. 9 Mount Pisgah.
Division I boys
-- No. 2 Darlington (6-1, 3-0) upended Calhoun in the semifinals of the Rome Seven Hills Rotary Semi-Finals 65-43 Monday and defeated Model 50-39 Tuesday to take the championship. Senior D’Marion Floyd won tournament MVP with 22 points, six assists and three steals against Model.
-- No. 3 King’s Ridge (7-3, 2-1) is competing in the HBCU High School Holiday Jam at Canyon Springs in Las Vegas (Nev.)
-- No. 4 Savannah (7-3, 2-0) will not play after falling to Windsor Forest 63-61 on Dec. 15 in the SCCPSS Holiday Classic. The Bluejackets will host Cairo on Dec. 27.
-- No. 5 St. Francis (6-5, 3-0) beat Wesleyan 59-52 on Dec. 12 and will rest until hosting Southwest DeKalb in the St. Francis Showcase on Dec. 28. The Knights will play Division II No. 4 Greenforest on Dec. 29.
Division II boys
-- No. 1 Portal (8-0) defeated Bryan County 51-50 on Dec. 15 behind 19 points from Elijah Coleman. The Panthers will play Manchester (3-0) in the Calhoun County Christmas Power Classic on Friday before facing No. 5 Calhoun County (8-1) on Saturday.
-- Also in the Christmas Power Classic, No. 2 Christian Heritage will face Calhoun County on Friday before playing No. 6 Mitchell County (7-1, 6-1) on Saturday.
Division I girls
-- No. 1 St. Francis (10-4, 3-0) is playing in the Nike Tournament of Champions in Phoenix (Az.) and picked up losses to Montverde Academy (61-45), Folsom (74-56) and Ontario Christian (67-64). The Knights rebounded to defeated Sacred Heart of Kentucky 69-60 on Thursday. Sophomore Camryn Golston led with 27 points; senior Sa’Mya Wyatt scored 18 points; freshman Aila Courenay finished with 14 points, and senior Nya Young added 10 points.
Division II girls
-- No. 2 Clinch County (3-1) will play Friday in the Renalda Pierce Tournament at Turner County against No. 10 Wilcox County (8-0). The Panthers beat Pierce County 47-42 on Monday.
-- No. 3 Taylor County (11-1, 4-0) is coming off a 65-24 victory against Marion County on Monday and will play Randolph-Clay on Friday. Sophomores Jaydah Ford and Alasia Montgomery average around 10 points per game for the Vikings.
Class A Division I boys top-10
1. Mt. Vernon
2. Darlington
3. King’s Ridge
4. Savannah
5. St. Francis
6. Woodville-Thompkins
7. Paideia
8. Mt. Bethel
9. Mt. Pisgah
10. Temple
Class A Division II boys top-10
1. Portal
2. Christian Heritage
3. Macon County
4. Greenforest Christian
5. Calhoun County
6. Mitchell County
7. Jenkins County
8. Seminole County
9. Wheeler County
10. Clinch County
Class A Division I girls top-10
1. St. Francis
2. Galloway
3. Athens Christian
4. Oglethorpe County
5. Mount Pisgah
6. Rabun County
7. Bryan County
8. Swainsboro
9. Heard County
10. Lamar County
Class A Division II girls top-10
1. Greenforest
2. Clinch County
3. Taylor County
4. Montgomery County
5. Terrell County
6. Towns County
7. Early County
8. Lake Oconee Academy
9. Seminole County
10. Wilcox County
About the Author