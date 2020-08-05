How will schools manage online learning, athletics?

McEachern principal Regina Montgomery joins the “Georgia Prep Sports: From a Distance” video podcast to discuss the measures taken to create a sustainable system for virtual learning throughout the school’s first semester.
Georgia high schools have reported 655 positive COVID-19 tests among athletes and coaches since June 8, when they were allowed to begin summer conditioning, the GHSA reported last week. About 425 GHSA member schools have football teams. The GHSA states that it no longer tracks the number of its schools that have sent in positive tests. At least six schools confirmed they have canceled practices.
The news comes as Dr. Kathleen Toomey, the state’s Public Health commissioner, expressed concern to superintendents across the state during a Zoom call last week. She voiced unease about the COVID-19 risks involved in football, competition cheerleading, band and chorus.
The GHSA is expected to discuss Toomey’s concerns Wednesday when executive director Robin Hines has his weekly meeting with his sports-medicine advisory committee.
At least three GHSA schools have canceled games or the entire football season this fall.
Watch Montgomery’s interview here:
Also on the podcast, hosted by Score Atlanta’s I.J. Rosenberg, are Baldwin head football coach Jesse Hicks and Greater Atlanta Christian football coach Tim Hardy.