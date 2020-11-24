First-round playoff pairings

Class 7A
R4 #3 Newton at R1 #2 Lowndes
R2 #4 Pebblebrook at R3 #1 North Cobb
R6 #3 Gainesville at R7 #2 Archer
R8 #4 Peachtree Ridge at R5 #1 Milton
R7 #3 Discovery at R6 #2 Denmark
R5 #4 Alpharetta at R8 #1 Collins Hill
R1 #3 Camden County at R4 #2 Parkview
R3 #4 Marietta at R2 #1 East Coweta
R8 #3 Mill Creek at R5 #2 Roswell
R6 #4 South Forsyth at R7 #1 Norcross
R2 #3 McEachern at R3 #2 Walton
R4 #4 Brookwood at R1 #1 Colquitt County
R3 #3 Harrison at R2 #2 Newnan
R1 #4 Tift County at R4 #1 Grayson
R5 #3 Cherokee at R8 #2 North Gwinnett
R7 #4 Meadowcreek at R6 #1 West Forsyth
Class 6A
R4 #3 Lovejoy at R1 #2 Valdosta
R2 #4 Statesboro at R3 #1 Evans
R6 #3 Sprayberry at R7 #2 Creekview
R8 #4 Winder-Barrow at R5 #1 Carrollton
R7 #3 Cambridge at R6 #2 Kell
R5 #4 Douglas County at R8 #1 Buford
R1 #3 Northside-Warner Robins at R4 #2 Langston Hughes
R3 #4 Grovetown at R2 #1 Glynn Academy
R8 #3 Habersham Central at R5 #2 Rome
R6 #4 Kennesaw Mountain at R7 #1 River Ridge
R2 #3 Brunswick at R3 #2 Alcovy
R4 #4 Tucker at R1 #1 Lee County
R3 #3 Lakeside-Evans at R2 #2 Richmond Hill
R1 #4 Houston County at R4 #1 Westlake
R5 #3 Alexander at R8 #2 Dacula
R7 #4 Johns Creek at R6 #1 Allatoona
Class 5A
R4 #3 Dutchtown at R1 #2 Ware County
R2 #4 Harris County at R3 #1 Creekside
R6 #3 Jackson-Atlanta at R7 #2 Cartersville
R8 #4 Loganville at R5 #1 St. Pius X
R7 #3 Calhoun at R6 #2 Lithia Springs
R5 #4 M.L. King at R8 #1 Clarke Central
R1 #3 Coffee at R4 #2 Ola
R3 #4 Mundy’s Mill at R2 #1 Starr’s Mill
R8 #3 Greenbrier at R5 #2 Decatur
R6 #4 Chapel Hill at R7 #1 Blessed Trinity
R2 #3 Whitewater at R3 #2 Woodward Academy
R4 #4 Union Grove at R1 #1 Warner Robins
R3 #3 Jonesboro at R2 #2 Griffin
R1 #4 Wayne County at R4 #1 Jones County
R5 #3 Southwest DeKalb at R8 #2 Eastside
R7 #4 Hiram at R6 #1 New Manchester
Class 4A
R4 #3 West Laurens at R1 #2 Cairo
R2 #4 Troup County at R3 #1 Benedictine
R6 #3 Stephenson at R7 #2 Northwest Whitfield
R8 #4 Cedar Shoals at R5 #1 Riverdale
R7 #3 Heritage-Catoosa at R6 #2 Hapeville Charter
R5 #4 Mount Zion-Jonesboro at R8 #1 Jefferson
R1 #3 Thomas County Central at R4 #2 Baldwin
R3 #4 Jenkins at R2 #1 Carver-Columbus
R8 #3 North Oconee at R5 #2 Fayette County
R6 #4 Arabia Mountain at R7 #1 Cedartown
R2 #3 Hardaway at R3 #2 Islands
R4 #4 Westside-Macon at R1 #1 Bainbridge
R3 #3 New Hampstead at R2 #2 LaGrange
R1 #4 Westover at R4 #1 Perry
R5 #3 Luella at R8 #2 Flowery Branch
R7 #4 Central-Carroll at R6 #1 Marist
Class 3A
R4 #3 Morgan County at R1 #2 Appling County
R2 #4 Upson-Lee at R3 #1 Southeast Bulloch
R6 #3 North Murray at R7 #2 North Hall
R8 #4 Franklin County at R5 #1 Greater Atlanta Christian
R7 #3 Dawson County at R6 #2 Adairsville
R5 #4 Westminster at R8 #1 Oconee County
R1 #3 Tattnall County at R4 #2 Thomson
R3 #4 Johnson-Savannah at R2 #1 Peach County
R8 #3 Hart County at R5 #2 Carver-Atlanta
R6 #4 LaFayette at R7 #1 Cherokee Bluff
R2 #3 Central-Macon at R3 #2 Liberty County
R4 #4 Burke County at R1 #1 Pierce County
R3 #3 Windsor Forest at R2 #2 Crisp County
R1 #4 Brantley County at R4 #1 Richmond Academy
R5 #3 Cedar Grove at R8 #2 Monroe Area
R7 #4 White County at R6 #1 Rockmart
Class 2A
R4 #3 Westside-Augusta at R1 #2 Thomasville
R2 #4 Swainsboro at R3 #1 Dodge County
R6 #3 Lovett at R7 #2 Pepperell
R8 #4 Banks County (Cancelled due to COVID) at R5 #1 Callaway (advances)
R7 #3 Model at R6 #2 Washington
R5 #4 Haralson County at R8 #1 Rabun County
R1 #3 Early County at R4 #2 Putnam County
R3 #4 Bleckley County at R2 #1 Vidalia
R8 #3 Union County at R5 #2 Heard County
R6 #4 Pace Academy at R7 #1 Fannin County
R2 #3 Toombs County at R3 #2 Northeast
R4 #4 Oglethorpe County at R1 #1 Fitzgerald
R3 #3 Washington County at R2 #2 Jeff Davis
R1 #4 Cook at R4 #1 Jefferson County
R5 #3 Bremen at R8 #2 Elbert County
R7 #4 Chattooga at R6 #1 South Atlanta
Class A Public
R4 #3 Johnson County at R1 #2 Mitchell County
R2 #4 Turner County at R3 #1 Metter
R6 #3 Mount Zion-Carroll at R7 #2 Warren County
R8 #4 Social Circle at R5 #1 Macon County
R7 #3 Georgia Military at R6 #2 Gordon Lee
R5 #4 Manchester at R8 #1 Commerce
R1 #3 Miller County at R4 #2 Wilcox County
R3 #4 Jenkins County at R2 #1 Irwin County
R8 #3 Lincoln County at R5 #2 Chattahoochee County
R6 #4 BEST Academy at R7 #1 Hancock Central
R2 #3 Clinch County at R3 #2 McIntosh County Academy
R4 #4 Montgomery County at R1 #1 Pelham
R3 #3 Claxton at R2 #2 Brooks County
R1 #4 Terrell County at R4 #1 Dublin
R5 #3 Taylor County at R8 #2 Washington-Wilkes
R7 #4 Wilkinson County at R6 #1 Bowdon
Class A Private
R4 #3 St. Anne Pacelli at R1 #2 Mount de Sales
R2 #4 BYE at R3 #1 Savannah Christian
R6 #3 Lakeview Academy at R7 #2 North Cobb Christian
R8 #4 Athens Christian at R5 #1 Wesleyan
R7 #3 Darlington at R6 #2 Mount Pisgah Christian
R5 #4 Hebron Christian at R8 #1 Prince Avenue Christian
R1 #3 Stratford Academy at R4 #2 Brookstone
R3 #4 Aquinas at R2 #1 Eagle’s Landing Christian
R8 #3 George Walton at R5 #2 Holy Innocents’
R6 #4 King’s Ridge Christian at R7 #1 Christian Heritage
R2 #3 Landmark Christian (Cancelled due to COVID) at R3 #2 Calvary Day (advances)
R4 #4 Heritage-Newnan at R1 #1 First Presbyterian
R3 #3 Savannah County Day at R2 #2 Whitefield Academy
R1 #4 Tattnall Square Academy at R4 #1 Trinity Christian
R5 #3 Mount Vernon Presbyterian at R8 #2 Athens Academy
R7 #4 Mount Paran Christian at R6 #1 Fellowship Christian
