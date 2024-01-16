Carrollton QB Lewis reclassifies, will play one more high school season

Carrollton quarterback Julian “Ju Ju” Lewis, one of the nation’s highest-rated sophomore recruits, announced Tuesday that he is reclassifying as a 2025 recruit and will play only one more high school season. ESPN broke the news.
Reclassification means that Lewis will graduate a year earlier and be eligible to play college football in the fall of 2025.
Lewis, who is committed to Southern Cal, has thrown for 7,212 yards in two seasons and was the AJC’s first-team all-state quarterback as a freshman in 2022. He threw for 48 touchdowns as a freshman and as a sophomore.
Carrollton, competing in Class 7A, Georgia’s highest division, has finished 14-1 and 11-2 with two region titles with Lewis as a starter.
“I have been blessed to have two good seasons under Coach Joey King, and I have confidence that after this coming season I will be ready to compete at the next level,’’ Lewis told ESPN.
Carrollton coach King also was the high school coach of Trevor Lawrence while at Cartersville.
Lewis becomes the second five-star Georgia prospect in two years to reclassify.
In 2022, Milton defensive tackle L.T. Overton did the same before signing with with Texas A&M. Overton’s decision came after his junior season, so he effectively bypassed his senior season.
Overton remains a high-ceiling player but had mixed success at Texas A&M, playing significantly off the bench but earning only four starts. He transferred to Alabama in December.
