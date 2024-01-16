Carrollton QB Lewis reclassifies, will play one more high school season

Carrollton, competing in Class 7A, Georgia’s highest division, has finished 14-1 and 11-2 with two region titles with Lewis as a starter.

“I have been blessed to have two good seasons under Coach Joey King, and I have confidence that after this coming season I will be ready to compete at the next level,’’ Lewis told ESPN.

Carrollton coach King also was the high school coach of Trevor Lawrence while at Cartersville.

Lewis becomes the second five-star Georgia prospect in two years to reclassify.

In 2022, Milton defensive tackle L.T. Overton did the same before signing with with Texas A&M. Overton’s decision came after his junior season, so he effectively bypassed his senior season.

Overton remains a high-ceiling player but had mixed success at Texas A&M, playing significantly off the bench but earning only four starts. He transferred to Alabama in December.