HS football: Second-round state playoff scoreboard

Defending champions will be on hot seats Friday when the football playoffs resume with 64 second-round games.
Reigning Class 6A champion Hughes plays at No. 6 Rome. Both are 10-1. Each has an outstanding senior quarterback. Hughes’ Air Noland surpassed 10,000 passing yards for his career last week. Rome’s Reece Fountain has thrown for more than 8,500 yards.
In Class 5A, Ware County plays No. 9 Warner Robins. That’s a rematch of the 2022 final won by Ware County. Warner Robins, as a region champion, is the home team.
Benedictine of 4A is at home to No. 10 LaGrange, and Thomson of 2A is home to No. 4 Toombs County.
All teams are chasing the ultimate prize -- the state finals -- set for Dec. 11-13 (Monday-Wednesday) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Here’s a look at this week’s scoreboard:
