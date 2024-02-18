High School Sports Blog

Boys: Championship scores and schedule, updated brackets

Class A Division II boys: Manchester vs. Greenforest
Greenforest vs. Manchester
Class A Division II boys: Manchester vs. Greenforest
Class A Division II boys: Manchester vs. Greenforest
Class A Division II boys: Manchester vs. Greenforest
Class A Division II boys: Manchester vs. Greenforest
Class A Division II boys: Manchester vs. Greenforest
Class A Division II boys: Manchester vs. Greenforest
Class A Division II boys: Manchester vs. Greenforest
Class A Division II boys: Manchester vs. Greenforest
Class A Division II boys: Manchester vs. Greenforest
Class A Division II boys: Manchester vs. Greenforest
Class A Division II boys: Manchester vs. Greenforest
Class A Division II boys: Manchester vs. Greenforest
Class A Division II boys: Manchester vs. Greenforest
Class A Division II boys: Manchester vs. Greenforest
Class A Division II boys: Manchester vs. Greenforest
Class A Division II boys: Manchester vs. Greenforest
Class A Division II boys: Manchester vs. Greenforest
1 / 19
Greenforest coach Rory Griffin (right) and players celebrate their win over Manchester during GHSA Basketball Class A Division II Boy’s State Championship game at the Macon Centreplex, Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2024, in Macon. Greenforest Christian won 68-39 over Manchester. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
By AJC Sports
Updated 0 minutes ago

Here’s a day-by-day look at the boys schedule during state championship week:

Wednesday

Class A Division II -- Greenforest Christian 68, Manchester 39

Class 4A -- Holy Innocents’ vs. North Oconee, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Class 2A -- Westside-Augusta vs. Toombs County, 3 p.m.

Class 5A -- Kell vs. Eagles Landing, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Class 3A -- Johnson-Savannah vs. Sandy Creek, 3 p.m.

Class 6A -- Riverwood vs. Alexander, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Class A Division I -- Mount Vernon vs. Paideia, 1 p.m.

5 p.m. - Boys slam dunk final

Class 7A -- Grayson vs. McEachern, 7:30 p.m.

About the Author

AJC Sports
Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

State Senate committee hears testimony about Fulton DA Willis2h ago

Credit: John Spink

Roof of iconic Mary Mac’s collapses under fallen utility pole during heavy rain
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Half a century after Georgia girl vanished, an old keepsake arrives out of the blue
7h ago

Credit: TNS

Haley’s out, and the general election campaign in Georgia is on
3h ago

Credit: TNS

Haley’s out, and the general election campaign in Georgia is on
3h ago

Credit: File photo

Athens DA faces new effort to oust her following slaying of nursing student
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Girls: Championship scores and schedule, updated brackets
10m ago
Class A Division II boys: Greenforest Christian 68, Manchester 39
56m ago
Class A Division II girls: Greenforest Christian 39, Montgomery County 28
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Erica George Dines

Ideas: How to spend extra hour of sun that daylight saving time gives
Georgia voter guides for the presidential primaries
Basketball finals: 15 of 32 contenders seeking 1st state titles