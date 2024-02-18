Here’s a day-by-day look at the boys schedule during state championship week:
Wednesday
Class A Division II -- Greenforest Christian 68, Manchester 39
Class 4A -- Holy Innocents’ vs. North Oconee, 7 p.m.
Thursday
Class 2A -- Westside-Augusta vs. Toombs County, 3 p.m.
Class 5A -- Kell vs. Eagles Landing, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Class 3A -- Johnson-Savannah vs. Sandy Creek, 3 p.m.
Class 6A -- Riverwood vs. Alexander, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Class A Division I -- Mount Vernon vs. Paideia, 1 p.m.
5 p.m. - Boys slam dunk final
Class 7A -- Grayson vs. McEachern, 7:30 p.m.
