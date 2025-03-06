Sports
Sports

Hardaway, Butler earn state championships

Creekside looks to complete unbeaten season when it faces Maynard Jackson in the Class 4A girls title match
Butler players celebrate with head coach Chaz Clark after defeating Union County 57-49 during the GHSA Boys 2A State Championship at the Macon Centreplex, Thursday, March, 6, 2025, in Macon, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By AJC Sports
Updated 47 minutes ago

Here are the scores and schedule from the basketball finals at the Macon Coliseum:

ExploreComplete high school basketball coverage on ajc.com

Thursday

Class 2A girls: Hardaway 47, Murray County 34 | Photos

Class 2A boys: Butler 57, Union County 49 | Photos

5:30 p.m. – Class 4A girls: Creekside (31-0) vs. Maynard Jackson (20-7)

7:30 p.m. – Class 4A boys: Pace Academy (27-4) vs. North Oconee (29-2)

ExploreSugiura: GHSA needs to move basketball finals to Atlanta

Wednesday

Class 3A-A private girls: Holy Innocents’ 57, Hebron Christian 39 | Photos

Class 3A-A private boys: Holy Innocents’ 84, North Cobb Christian 45 | Photos

Class 3A girls: Cherokee Bluff 66, Baldwin 58 | Photos

Class 3A boys: Sandy Creek 39, Cedar Grove 38 | Photos

Friday

1 p.m. – Class A-D2 girls: Wilcox County (27-1) vs. Washington-Wilkes (14-8)

3 p.m. – Class A-D2 boys: Savannah (26-4) vs. McIntosh County Academy (26-5)

5:30 p.m. – Class 5A girls: Hughes (29-2) vs. River Ridge (30-1)

7:30 p.m. – Class 5A boys: Woodward Academy (27-4) vs. Tri-Cities (25-6)

Saturday

11 a.m. - Class A-D1 girls: Fannin County (28-2) vs. Banks County (25-5)

1 p.m. – Class A-D1 boys: B.E.S.T. Academy (24-7) vs. Southwest (27-2)

3 p.m. – AAASP: Clayton Eagles vs. Houston Sharks

5:30 p.m. – 6A girls: Grayson (30-1) vs. Newton (24-5)

7:30 p.m. – 6A boys: Wheeler (28-3) vs. Newton (21-9)

