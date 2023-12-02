Halftime: Alabama 17, Georgia 7

The Bulldogs scored a touchdown on their first drive, but Alabama had control for the remainder of the first half, scoring 17 consecutive points to earn a 10-point halftime lead.

Alabama is outgaining Georgia 171-143, which includes a 110-91 advantage in passing yards. Georgia quarterback Carson Beck is 9-for-12 for 91 yards. Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe is 6-for-12 for 110 yards and two touchdowns. The Crimson Tide scored their second touchdown with 48 seconds remaining in the half. Milroe found Georgia transfer Jermaine Burton for a 15-yard touchdown.

This is the second time the Bulldogs have trailed by double digits at intermission this season. They were down 14-3 to South Carolina before winning 24-14.