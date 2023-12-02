Halftime: Alabama 17, Georgia 7

Sports
By
24 minutes ago

The Bulldogs scored a touchdown on their first drive, but Alabama had control for the remainder of the first half, scoring 17 consecutive points to earn a 10-point halftime lead.

Alabama is outgaining Georgia 171-143, which includes a 110-91 advantage in passing yards. Georgia quarterback Carson Beck is 9-for-12 for 91 yards. Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe is 6-for-12 for 110 yards and two touchdowns. The Crimson Tide scored their second touchdown with 48 seconds remaining in the half. Milroe found Georgia transfer Jermaine Burton for a 15-yard touchdown.

This is the second time the Bulldogs have trailed by double digits at intermission this season. They were down 14-3 to South Carolina before winning 24-14.

About the Author

Follow Gabriel Burns on facebookFollow Gabriel Burns on twitter

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top