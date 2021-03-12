Jackets will measure their growth against Virginia Friday

At the same time, in the larger picture, they are steps documenting the completion of a journey that didn’t start with the season-opening losses to Georgia State and Mercer, but with his hire five years ago and his taking stewardship of a team that was hitting the reset button. They are the first significant returns on an investment designed not just for one tournament berth, but consistent competitiveness – the “staying old” part.”

Pastner’s thoughts are never too far from that vision, even as he oversees the tiny details of the season, game by game, practice by practice.

After Thursday’s game, Pastner reflected back to his job interview with then-athletic director Mike Bobinski at a hotel at the 2016 Final Four in Houston. Pastner said Bobinski told him that he needed someone with the patience, energy and vision for a total rebuild.

“And I looked at all four people in their eye, and I put my fist down and I said, ‘I believe in what we can do here. I want this job,’” Pastner said. “‘Five years. Five years, we’ll be back in the NCAA Tournament.’ I said, ‘Not three, not four’ and I said, ‘I don’t need six or seven. Give me five years and we will be back in the NCAA Tournament.’”

(This vow was so important to Pastner that, recently, with Tech apparently securely in the tournament, he texted the four people at the interview “to let them know it was very important to me personally that I fulfilled my word to those four people.”)

The likelihood of Tech reaching the tournament has seemed to crest and fall over his tenure, in no small part because of off-court obstacles that hindered Tech’s progress, notably an ugly falling out with Ron Bell, a former friend, that led to NCAA sanctions (Pastner was not found to be responsible) and vile accusations against Pastner’s character.

“Holy Toledo – we got some punches,” Pastner said. “I got some punches. But the credit to these young men, the credit to the staff, to everyone that’s been here to get Georgia Tech basketball back to where it’s at is incredible.”

Pastner can lead the Jackets to another plateau Friday – a win over Virginia would put Tech in the ACC finals for the first time since 2010, in position to win its first ACC Tournament title since 1993.

A win over the Cavaliers would also be Tech’s first in Pastner’s tenure. The Jackets have lost eight in a row to Virginia, seven under Pastner’s watch.

With Tech having beaten Duke on March 2 at McCamish Pavilion, Virginia is the lone remaining ACC team that Pastner’s teams have yet to defeat.

In head-to-head meetings, the Jackets have closed the gap considerably. Virginia won the first four Pastner-Bennett meetings by an average of 17.5 points per game. The past three were decided by an average of five points, including the 64-62 heartbreaker in Charlottesville, Va., on Jan. 23, a game Tech led by 11 points in the second half.

To Jackets players, just as they believed that they were equals with Duke before they ended the Blue Devils’ 14-game winning streak in that series, they have confidence that they can stand toe-to-toe with the Cavaliers and send them home from Greensboro.

“We owe them one,” forward Jordan Usher said. “I guess you could call that. We definitely owe them one. Getting a chance to get it back, that’s the basketball gods saying, ‘There’s your chance, go get it.’ I’m excited for it.”

Beating Virginia and reaching the tournament have become possibilities for Tech in no small part because of the execution of the player development that Pastner believed was necessary for Tech to compete, the same one that Bennett has used so effectively in Charlottesville.

It can be seen in players like Usher, whose energy and explosiveness have been bridled as his shotmaking and passing acumen have sharpened. In the past four games, Usher has scored 62 points while shooting 56.5% from the field with 19 rebounds, 12 assists and nine steals.

“I can’t give enough praise to my coaches and my teammates because not only do I feel they’ve elevated my basketball game, but they’ve made me a better man and a better man,” Usher said.

In what could be another momentous step for his team, Usher could be a difference maker Friday. In the two losses to the Cavaliers, Usher collected a total of 31 points on 11-for-20 shooting with nine rebounds, five assists, four blocks and no turnovers in 73 minutes of play.

Usher recognizes that what is happening this season could well be more than a one-off success. He said it “just gives me a lot of pride” to be from the state of Georgia (he attended Wheeler High and his hometown is Canton) and to be a part of Tech’s resurgence, to a place it hasn’t been in a decade with hopes of establishing a level of consistent competitiveness that the Jackets and their fans haven’t enjoyed in even longer.

And just as Pastner sold Bobinski on his vision, so Usher has one of his own.

“Because if coach is still here, he needs to coach my son when I have a kid,” Usher said. “I need a scholarship offer, and he’s going to shoot every shot. That’s what I want. I just want to see Tech be killers, continuously. I want to be in the semifinals year after year after year.”