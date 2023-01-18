Jackets misfire from 3 in home loss to N.C. State

Another game, another path to the same agonizing result for Georgia Tech. One game after lighting it up from 3-point range but serving up a clunker close to the basket in a home loss to Pitt, the Yellow Jackets rearranged the furniture against N.C. State Tuesday night at McCamish Pavilion.
The Jackets attacked the basket much more effectively but were exceedingly errant from 3-point range (and also the free-throw line). Add in a scoring show by N.C. State guard Terquavion Smith, and that was more than enough to secure for Tech’s sixth loss in the past seven games, this one by a 78-66 score.
Tech shot 2-for-21 (9.5%) from 3-point range, easily its poorest performance of the season from behind the arc. It followed a 12-for-29 effort from behind the arc in the loss to Pitt on Saturday and four games out of five in which the Jackets shot 37.5% or better. The Jackets’ shot selection appeared reasonable, but shot after shot glanced off the rim or hopped in and out of the rim. Tech also was 8-for-19 (42.1%) from the free-throw line.
Tech (8-10, 1-7 ACC) owns its poorest record after nine league games since the 2014-15 season. N.C. State (15-4, 5-3), the only team to finish behind the Jackets in the ACC last season, won its fourth game in a row and seventh of its past eight.
Smith, an NBA prospect and the ACC’s leading scorer, shook free of Tech’s defensive attention with 25 points on 9-for-17 shooting, many of his baskets made against strong challenges by the Jackets.
N.C. State 78, Georgia Tech 66
After scoring 16 points in the paint and shooting a season-low 32.4% on two-point field-goal tries, the Jackets were more effective in their half-court offense to create open shots out of their Princeton offense. Tech scored 42 points in the paint, a season high against ACC competition, and shot 52% (26-for-50) inside the arc.
It helped keep the Jackets in the game through the first 25 minutes of the game. However, a 9-1 Wolfpack run in which the Jackets missed six consecutive field-goal tries (including two from 3-point range) lifted N.C. State to a 55-44 lead with 12:26 remaining that proved insurmountable.
Tech will play Syracuse Saturday at home.
