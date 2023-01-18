Jackets misfire from 3 in home loss to N.C. State

The Jackets attacked the basket much more effectively but were exceedingly errant from 3-point range (and also the free-throw line). Add in a scoring show by N.C. State guard Terquavion Smith, and that was more than enough to secure for Tech’s sixth loss in the past seven games, this one by a 78-66 score.

Tech shot 2-for-21 (9.5%) from 3-point range, easily its poorest performance of the season from behind the arc. It followed a 12-for-29 effort from behind the arc in the loss to Pitt on Saturday and four games out of five in which the Jackets shot 37.5% or better. The Jackets’ shot selection appeared reasonable, but shot after shot glanced off the rim or hopped in and out of the rim. Tech also was 8-for-19 (42.1%) from the free-throw line.