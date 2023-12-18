Georgia Tech quarterback to transfer

Georgia Tech quarterback Zach Gibson announced Monday via a social media post that he plans to transfer out of the program.

Gibson, a 6-foot-3, 197-pound graduate of Johns Creek High School, did not play this season as a third-string QB behind starter Haynes King and backup Zach Pyron. Gibson played in six games in 2022, starting three, threw for 589 yards and a touchdown. He went 13-for-18 for 174 yards in Tech’s win over North Carolina and then recorded a season-best 191 passing yards against Georgia.

In three seasons at Akron, Gibson played in 17 games and completed 226 of 370 passes for 2,471 yards, 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions.