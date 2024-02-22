The second round of the high school state basketball tournament will continue Saturday at several locations. Here are the scores from Friday’s girls games and the schedule for boys games on Saturday:
Second-round scores
GIRLS
Second-round schedule
(Games scheduled for Friday, but subject to change)
Class 7A
R1 #2 Colquitt County at R2 #1 Campbell
R5 #1 Cherokee 83, R6 #2 Lambert 51
R3 #1 North Paulding 48, R4 #2 Newton 37
R8 #1 Buford 71, R7 #2 North Gwinnett 24
R7 #1 Norcross 49, R5 #3 North Cobb 30
R3 #2 McEachern at R4 #1 Grayson
R5 #2 Walton at R6 #1 Milton
R1 #1 Lowndes 57, R2 #2 Carrollton 56
Class 6A
R1 #2 Veterans 76, R2 #1 Brunswick 42
R5 #1 Langston Hughes 59, R6 #2 Rome 38
R4 #2 St. Pius X at R3 #1 Woodward Academy
R8 #1 North Forsyth 45, R6 #3 Sequoyah 28
R5 #3 South Paulding at R7 #1 Pope
R2 #3 Lakeside-Evans at R4 #1 Marist
R6 #1 River Ridge 71, R5 #2 New Manchester 56 OT
R1 #1 Tift County 65, R2 #2 Glynn Academy 37
Class 5A
R2 #1 Union Grove 61, R1 #2 Statesboro 43
R5 #1 Jackson-Atlanta 72, R6 #2 Kell 45
R3 #1 Harris County 50, R1 #3 Bradwell Institute 48
R7 #2 Cartersville 66, R8 #1 Jefferson 64 OT
R7 #1 Dalton 70, R3 #3 Creekside 60
R4 #1 Arabia Mountain 58, R2 #3 Eagle’s Landing 46
R5 #2 Midtown 69, R6 #1 Greater Atlanta Christian 48
R2 #2 Jones County 34, R1 #1 Ware County 32
Class 4A
R4 #3 Trinity Christian at R2 #1 Baldwin
R5 #1 Stockbridge 63, R6 #2 Southwest DeKalb 61
R4 #2 Fayette County 53, R3 #1 Burke County 26
R7 #2 Heritage-Catoosa 61, R8 #1 Chestatee 55
R8 #2 North Oconee 64, R7 #1 Sonoraville 36
R4 #1 Starr’s Mill Forfeit victory, advances
R6 #1 Holy Innocents’ 76, R5 #2 Luella 59
R1 #1 Hardaway 64, R2 #2 Griffin 33
Class 3A
R1 #2 Monroe 66, R2 #1 Mary Persons 53
R7 #3 White County 66, R8 #4 Franklin County 35
R4 #2 Morgan County 46, R3 #1 Calvary Day 37
R8 #1 Hebron Christian 82, R7 #2 Pickens 63
R7 #1 Wesleyan 46, R8 #2 Oconee County 26
R4 #1 Cross Creek 77, R3 #2 Savannah Country Day 42
R8 #3 Hart County 48, R7 #4 Dawson County 40
R1 #1 Carver-Columbus 75, R2 #2 Peach County 39
Class 2A
R2 #1 Central-Macon 51, R1 #2 Sumter County 24
R5 #1 Columbia 69, R7 #3 Fannin County 35
R4 #2 Josey 65, R3 #1 Brantley County 35
R8 #1 Banks County 43, R7 #2 Model 29
R7 #1 Murray County 46, R8 #2 Union County 41
R4 #1 Butler 64, R3 #2 Tattnall County 47
R6 #1 Mt. Paran 77, R8 #3 Athens Academy 34
R1 #1 Dodge County 66, R2 #2 Spencer 28
Class A Division I
R2 #1 Swainsboro 64, R4 #3 Temple 43
R6 #2 Galloway 62,R8 #4 Elbert County 33
R3 #1 Bryan County 63, R4 #2 Heard County 49
R6 #3 Mt. Pisgah at R8 #1 Rabun County
R8 #2 Athens Christian 58, R7 #1 Trion 50
R4 #1 Lamar County 63, R2 #3 Dublin 40
R8 #3 Commerce at R6 #1 St. Francis
R2 #2 East Laurens 61, R1 #1 Pelham 58
Class A Division II
R2 #1 Clinch County 52, R1 #2 Randolph-Clay 42
R6 #2 Chattahoochee County 44, R5 #1 Johnson County 43
R3 #1 Montgomery County 58,R1 #3 Early County 43
R7 #2 Christian Heritage 49, R8 #1 Lake Oconee Academy 47
R8 #2 Warren County at R7 #1 Greenforest
R4 #1 Wilcox County 47, R3 #2 Portal 12
R6 #1 Taylor County 57, R8 #3 Greene County 44 OT
R1 #1 Seminole County 51, R2 #2 Atkinson County 43
Boys
(Games scheduled for Saturday, but subject to change)
Class 7A
R1 #2 Valdosta at R2 #1 Campbell
R7 #3 Berkmar at R5 #1 Wheeler
R4 #2 Newton at R3 #1 McEachern
R7 #2 Norcross at R8 #1 Buford
R8 #2 Mountain View at R7 #1 Peachtree Ridge
R2 #3 Carrollton at R4 #1 Grayson
R5 #2 Walton at R6 #1 Milton
R4 #4 Archer at R2 #2 Pebblebrook
Class 6A
R4 #3 North Atlanta at R2 #1 Grovetown
R7 #2 Alpharetta at R5 #1 Alexander
R4 #2 Marist at R3 #1 Woodward Academy
R5 #4 Douglas County at R7 #2 Pope
R5 #3 Langston Hughes at R7 #1 Sprayberry
R3 #2 Jonesboro at R4 #1 St. Pius X
R5 #2 South Paulding at R6 #1 Woodstock
R4 #4 Riverwood at R2 #2 Evans
Class 5A
R1 #2 Bradwell Institute at R2 #1 Eagle’s Landing
R7 #3 Hiram at R5 #1 Tri-Cities
R2 #4 Jones County at R4 #2 Tucker
R5 #4 Maynard Jackson at R6 #3 Greater Atlanta Christian
R6 #4 North Springs at R8 #2 Winder-Barrow
R2 #3 Warner Robins at R4 #1 Decatur
R5 #2 Chapel Hill at R6 #1 Kell
R2 #2 Dutchtown at R1 #1 Statesboro
Class 4A
R4 #3 Riverdale at R2 #1 Baldwin
R6 #2 Westminster at R5 #1 McDonough
R1 #3 Cairo at R3 #1 New Hampstead
R7 #2 Central-Carroll at R8 #1 North Oconee
R8 #2 Seckinger at R7 #1 Sonoraville
R1 #4 Westover at R3 #2 Benedictine
R5 #2 Pace Academy at R6 #1 Holy Innocents’
R4 #4 Whitewater at R2 #2 Spalding
Class 3A
R3 #4 Calvary Day at R1 #2 Monroe
R7 #3 Lumpkin County at R5 #1 Sandy Creek
R1 #2 Carver-Columbus at R3 #1 Savannah Country Day
R7 #2 Pickens at R8 #1 Hart County
R8 #2 Hebron Christian at R7 #1 Gilmer
R3 #2 Johnson-Savannah at R4 #1 Cross Creek
R7 #4 Dawson County at R5 #2 Douglass
R2 #2 Upson-Lee at R1 #1 Dougherty
Class 2A
R4 #3 Butler at R2 #1 Spencer
R6 #2 South Atlanta at R5 #1 Callaway
R4 #2 Thomson at R3 #1 Toombs County
R6 #3 Walker at R8 #1 Athens Academy
R5 #3 Eagle’s Landing Christian at R7 #1 Model
R3 #2 Vidalia at R4 #1 Westside-Augusta
R5 #2 Columbia at R6 #1 North Cobb Christian
R2 #2 Southwest-Macon at R1 #1 Sumter County
Class A Division I
R3 #4 Screven County at R1 #2 Pelham
R6 #2 Paideia at R5 #1 Jasper County
R4 #2 Heard County at R3 #1 Savannah
R7 #2 Darlington at R8 #1 Athens Christian
R6 #4 Mt. Pisgah at R8 #2 Rabun County
R2 #3 Bleckley County at R4 #1 Temple
R5 #2 Oglethorpe County at R6 #1 Mt. Vernon
R2 #2 East Laurens at R1 #1 Irwin County
Class A Division II
R1 #2 Calhoun County at R2 #1 Lanier County
R8 #4 Towns County at R6 #2 Manchester
R1 #3 Early County at R3 #1 Portal
R7 #2 Christian Heritage at R8 #1 Warren County
R8 #2 Greene County at R7 #1 Greenforest
R1 #4 Randolph-Clay at R3 #2 McIntosh County Academy
R5 #2 Hancock Central at R6 #1 Macon County
R2 #2 Clinch County at R1 #1 Mitchell County
About the Author