Sports

HS basketball: Second-round scores and schedule, updated tournament brackets

High school basketball Friday, Feb. 23, 2024
Mt. Paran women’s basketball team competes in tournament with Athens’ Spartans
Mt. Paran women’s basketball team competes in tournament with Athens’ Spartans
Mt. Paran women’s basketball team competes in tournament with Athens’ Spartans
Mt. Paran women’s basketball team competes in tournament with Athens’ Spartans
Mt. Paran women’s basketball team competes in tournament with Athens’ Spartans
Mt. Paran women’s basketball team competes in tournament with Athens’ Spartans
Mt. Paran women’s basketball team competes in tournament with Athens’ Spartans
Mt. Paran women’s basketball team competes in tournament with Athens’ Spartans
Mt. Paran women’s basketball team competes in tournament with Athens’ Spartans
Mt. Paran women’s basketball team competes in tournament with Athens’ Spartans
Mt. Paran women’s basketball team competes in tournament with Athens’ Spartans
Mt. Paran women’s basketball team competes in tournament with Athens’ Spartans
Mt. Paran women’s basketball team competes in tournament with Athens’ Spartans
Mt. Paran women’s basketball team competes in tournament with Athens’ Spartans
1 / 15
Mount Paran Christian School’s Jasiah Washington (on ground left) struggles for ball control against Josie Collins of Athens Academy in first half action during Friday's game in Kennesaw. Mount Paran advanced to the next round with the 77-34 victory. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
By AJC Sports
Updated 0 minutes ago

The second round of the high school state basketball tournament will continue Saturday at several locations. Here are the scores from Friday’s girls games and the schedule for boys games on Saturday:

ExploreClass-by-class girls brackets, second-round scores

Second-round scores

GIRLS

Second-round schedule

(Games scheduled for Friday, but subject to change)

Class 7A

R1 #2 Colquitt County at R2 #1 Campbell

R5 #1 Cherokee 83, R6 #2 Lambert 51

R3 #1 North Paulding 48, R4 #2 Newton 37

R8 #1 Buford 71, R7 #2 North Gwinnett 24

R7 #1 Norcross 49, R5 #3 North Cobb 30

R3 #2 McEachern at R4 #1 Grayson

R5 #2 Walton at R6 #1 Milton

R1 #1 Lowndes 57, R2 #2 Carrollton 56

Class 6A

R1 #2 Veterans 76, R2 #1 Brunswick 42

R5 #1 Langston Hughes 59, R6 #2 Rome 38

R4 #2 St. Pius X at R3 #1 Woodward Academy

R8 #1 North Forsyth 45, R6 #3 Sequoyah 28

R5 #3 South Paulding at R7 #1 Pope

R2 #3 Lakeside-Evans at R4 #1 Marist

R6 #1 River Ridge 71, R5 #2 New Manchester 56 OT

R1 #1 Tift County 65, R2 #2 Glynn Academy 37

Class 5A

R2 #1 Union Grove 61, R1 #2 Statesboro 43

R5 #1 Jackson-Atlanta 72, R6 #2 Kell 45

R3 #1 Harris County 50, R1 #3 Bradwell Institute 48

R7 #2 Cartersville 66, R8 #1 Jefferson 64 OT

R7 #1 Dalton 70, R3 #3 Creekside 60

R4 #1 Arabia Mountain 58, R2 #3 Eagle’s Landing 46

R5 #2 Midtown 69, R6 #1 Greater Atlanta Christian 48

R2 #2 Jones County 34, R1 #1 Ware County 32

Class 4A

R4 #3 Trinity Christian at R2 #1 Baldwin

R5 #1 Stockbridge 63, R6 #2 Southwest DeKalb 61

R4 #2 Fayette County 53, R3 #1 Burke County 26

R7 #2 Heritage-Catoosa 61, R8 #1 Chestatee 55

R8 #2 North Oconee 64, R7 #1 Sonoraville 36

R4 #1 Starr’s Mill Forfeit victory, advances

R6 #1 Holy Innocents’ 76, R5 #2 Luella 59

R1 #1 Hardaway 64, R2 #2 Griffin 33

Class 3A

R1 #2 Monroe 66, R2 #1 Mary Persons 53

R7 #3 White County 66, R8 #4 Franklin County 35

R4 #2 Morgan County 46, R3 #1 Calvary Day 37

R8 #1 Hebron Christian 82, R7 #2 Pickens 63

R7 #1 Wesleyan 46, R8 #2 Oconee County 26

R4 #1 Cross Creek 77, R3 #2 Savannah Country Day 42

R8 #3 Hart County 48, R7 #4 Dawson County 40

R1 #1 Carver-Columbus 75, R2 #2 Peach County 39

Class 2A

R2 #1 Central-Macon 51, R1 #2 Sumter County 24

R5 #1 Columbia 69, R7 #3 Fannin County 35

R4 #2 Josey 65, R3 #1 Brantley County 35

R8 #1 Banks County 43, R7 #2 Model 29

R7 #1 Murray County 46, R8 #2 Union County 41

R4 #1 Butler 64, R3 #2 Tattnall County 47

R6 #1 Mt. Paran 77, R8 #3 Athens Academy 34

R1 #1 Dodge County 66, R2 #2 Spencer 28

Class A Division I

R2 #1 Swainsboro 64, R4 #3 Temple 43

R6 #2 Galloway 62,R8 #4 Elbert County 33

R3 #1 Bryan County 63, R4 #2 Heard County 49

R6 #3 Mt. Pisgah at R8 #1 Rabun County

R8 #2 Athens Christian 58, R7 #1 Trion 50

R4 #1 Lamar County 63, R2 #3 Dublin 40

R8 #3 Commerce at R6 #1 St. Francis

R2 #2 East Laurens 61, R1 #1 Pelham 58

Class A Division II

R2 #1 Clinch County 52, R1 #2 Randolph-Clay 42

R6 #2 Chattahoochee County 44, R5 #1 Johnson County 43

R3 #1 Montgomery County 58,R1 #3 Early County 43

R7 #2 Christian Heritage 49, R8 #1 Lake Oconee Academy 47

R8 #2 Warren County at R7 #1 Greenforest

R4 #1 Wilcox County 47, R3 #2 Portal 12

R6 #1 Taylor County 57, R8 #3 Greene County 44 OT

R1 #1 Seminole County 51, R2 #2 Atkinson County 43

ExploreClass-by-class boys brackets

Boys

(Games scheduled for Saturday, but subject to change)

Class 7A

R1 #2 Valdosta at R2 #1 Campbell

R7 #3 Berkmar at R5 #1 Wheeler

R4 #2 Newton at R3 #1 McEachern

R7 #2 Norcross at R8 #1 Buford

R8 #2 Mountain View at R7 #1 Peachtree Ridge

R2 #3 Carrollton at R4 #1 Grayson

R5 #2 Walton at R6 #1 Milton

R4 #4 Archer at R2 #2 Pebblebrook

Class 6A

R4 #3 North Atlanta at R2 #1 Grovetown

R7 #2 Alpharetta at R5 #1 Alexander

R4 #2 Marist at R3 #1 Woodward Academy

R5 #4 Douglas County at R7 #2 Pope

R5 #3 Langston Hughes at R7 #1 Sprayberry

R3 #2 Jonesboro at R4 #1 St. Pius X

R5 #2 South Paulding at R6 #1 Woodstock

R4 #4 Riverwood at R2 #2 Evans

Class 5A

R1 #2 Bradwell Institute at R2 #1 Eagle’s Landing

R7 #3 Hiram at R5 #1 Tri-Cities

R2 #4 Jones County at R4 #2 Tucker

R5 #4 Maynard Jackson at R6 #3 Greater Atlanta Christian

R6 #4 North Springs at R8 #2 Winder-Barrow

R2 #3 Warner Robins at R4 #1 Decatur

R5 #2 Chapel Hill at R6 #1 Kell

R2 #2 Dutchtown at R1 #1 Statesboro

Class 4A

R4 #3 Riverdale at R2 #1 Baldwin

R6 #2 Westminster at R5 #1 McDonough

R1 #3 Cairo at R3 #1 New Hampstead

R7 #2 Central-Carroll at R8 #1 North Oconee

R8 #2 Seckinger at R7 #1 Sonoraville

R1 #4 Westover at R3 #2 Benedictine

R5 #2 Pace Academy at R6 #1 Holy Innocents’

R4 #4 Whitewater at R2 #2 Spalding

Class 3A

R3 #4 Calvary Day at R1 #2 Monroe

R7 #3 Lumpkin County at R5 #1 Sandy Creek

R1 #2 Carver-Columbus at R3 #1 Savannah Country Day

R7 #2 Pickens at R8 #1 Hart County

R8 #2 Hebron Christian at R7 #1 Gilmer

R3 #2 Johnson-Savannah at R4 #1 Cross Creek

R7 #4 Dawson County at R5 #2 Douglass

R2 #2 Upson-Lee at R1 #1 Dougherty

Class 2A

R4 #3 Butler at R2 #1 Spencer

R6 #2 South Atlanta at R5 #1 Callaway

R4 #2 Thomson at R3 #1 Toombs County

R6 #3 Walker at R8 #1 Athens Academy

R5 #3 Eagle’s Landing Christian at R7 #1 Model

R3 #2 Vidalia at R4 #1 Westside-Augusta

R5 #2 Columbia at R6 #1 North Cobb Christian

R2 #2 Southwest-Macon at R1 #1 Sumter County

Class A Division I

R3 #4 Screven County at R1 #2 Pelham

R6 #2 Paideia at R5 #1 Jasper County

R4 #2 Heard County at R3 #1 Savannah

R7 #2 Darlington at R8 #1 Athens Christian

R6 #4 Mt. Pisgah at R8 #2 Rabun County

R2 #3 Bleckley County at R4 #1 Temple

R5 #2 Oglethorpe County at R6 #1 Mt. Vernon

R2 #2 East Laurens at R1 #1 Irwin County

Class A Division II

R1 #2 Calhoun County at R2 #1 Lanier County

R8 #4 Towns County at R6 #2 Manchester

R1 #3 Early County at R3 #1 Portal

R7 #2 Christian Heritage at R8 #1 Warren County

R8 #2 Greene County at R7 #1 Greenforest

R1 #4 Randolph-Clay at R3 #2 McIntosh County Academy

R5 #2 Hancock Central at R6 #1 Macon County

R2 #2 Clinch County at R1 #1 Mitchell County

About the Author

AJC Sports