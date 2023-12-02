Georgia gets first touchdown since first drive, trails Alabama by three

Dan Jackson gave Georgia another needed spark, returning a punt to the Alabama 35. Georgia was in desperation mode, down 20-10 to the Crimson Tide as the fourth quarter ticks away.

Carson Beck completed a pass to Ladd McConkey, who hasn’t looked 100%, in traffic that put Georgia at the 1. Beck pushed through on the following play for Georgia’s first touchdown since its opening drive. The Bulldogs trail 20-17 with 10:16 remaining in the game.