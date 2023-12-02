Georgia gets first touchdown since first drive, trails Alabama by three

Sports
By
40 minutes ago

Dan Jackson gave Georgia another needed spark, returning a punt to the Alabama 35. Georgia was in desperation mode, down 20-10 to the Crimson Tide as the fourth quarter ticks away.

Carson Beck completed a pass to Ladd McConkey, who hasn’t looked 100%, in traffic that put Georgia at the 1. Beck pushed through on the following play for Georgia’s first touchdown since its opening drive. The Bulldogs trail 20-17 with 10:16 remaining in the game.

About the Author

Follow Gabriel Burns on facebookFollow Gabriel Burns on twitter

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top