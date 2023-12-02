Georgia gets first touchdown since first drive, trails Alabama by three

Dan Jackson gave Georgia another needed spark, returning a punt to the Alabama 35. Georgia was in desperation mode, down 20-10 to the Crimson Tide as the fourth quarter ticks away.
Carson Beck completed a pass to Ladd McConkey, who hasn’t looked 100%, in traffic that put Georgia at the 1. Beck pushed through on the following play for Georgia’s first touchdown since its opening drive. The Bulldogs trail 20-17 with 10:16 remaining in the game.
Ladd McConkey pushing through and giving his all for Georgia right now.— Sarah K. Spencer (@sarah_k_spence) December 2, 2023
Beck finds McConkey to get the ball to the 1, next play is a Beck keeper for a touchdown.
Alabama 20, Georgia 17, 10:16 to play.
About the Author