Why the next two weeks are critical for Todd Monken, Georgia football offense

Starting Sunday, the Georgia football team can start using a football in a relaxed practice setting of sorts.
The Bulldogs won’t be able to go through a full practice and start really gearing up for the upcoming season until Aug. 9, but Georgia enters the next stage of the preseason calendar on Sunday, as it enters the walk-through portion of the NCAA’s preseason calendar.
The Bulldogs will now be permitted to do the following things for the next 14 days as a part of the officially titled Summer Access with Walk-Throughs and Meetings:
- Teams will be allowed walk-throughs involving a football for up to one hour a day, but not going over six hours for the week.
- Teams the same one hour per day, six hours per week window to hold team, positional or 1-on-1 meetings
- Players will have up to eight hours of strength and conditioning work to go along with up to two hours of film review a week as they did during mandatory workouts
Related: College football preseason schedule set, NCAA approves 6-week practice plan
These walk-through practices will allow Georgia to begin installing parts and portions of their playbook for the 2020 season, something it didn’t get to do at all earlier this year as spring practices were a no-go due to COVID-19.
This will be the first time that new Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken will be able to give real instruction on how the Georgia offense will look, even if it’s just running plays on air.
Due to the massive amounts of turnover from the Georgia offense last year, these two weeks will be critical for the group as it does give them some extra time to gel before the 2020 season. With early games against Virginia and Alabama, as the schedule is still constituted, Georgia is going to need its offense to play well early in the 2020 season.
In the video below, DawgNation’s Connor Riley goes into further detail as to why the Georgia offense needs to make the most out of these walk-throughs, even if they are not yet full-blown practices.
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- ESPN expert reveals differences in new Georgia football offense
- Georgia football podcast: Evaluating UGA's chances of beating Alabama twice in 2020
- What social media is saying about Georgia football heading into next phase of preseason calendar
- 3 keys to Georgia quarterback Jamie Newman winning starting position
- WATCH: WJCL-22 TV shows Richard LeCounte lll surprise visit with young heart patient
- Georgia football podcast: Fans eager to see how good UGA defense can be in 2020
- Nyland Green: Elite in-state cornerback prospect lays out his current decision plans
- ESPN analyst tabs linebacker Nakobe Dean as one of the conference's breakout defensive players
The post Why the next two weeks are critical for Todd Monken, Georgia football offense appeared first on DawgNation.