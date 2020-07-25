This will be the first time that new Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken will be able to give real instruction on how the Georgia offense will look, even if it’s just running plays on air.

Due to the massive amounts of turnover from the Georgia offense last year, these two weeks will be critical for the group as it does give them some extra time to gel before the 2020 season. With early games against Virginia and Alabama, as the schedule is still constituted, Georgia is going to need its offense to play well early in the 2020 season.

In the video below, DawgNation’s Connor Riley goes into further detail as to why the Georgia offense needs to make the most out of these walk-throughs, even if they are not yet full-blown practices.

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation

The post Why the next two weeks are critical for Todd Monken, Georgia football offense appeared first on DawgNation.