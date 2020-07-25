Breaking News

Why the next two weeks are critical for Todd Monken, Georgia football offense

Georgia Bulldogs | 1 hour ago
By Connor Riley, Dawgnation

Starting Sunday, the Georgia football team can start using a football in a relaxed practice setting of sorts.

The Bulldogs won’t be able to go through a full practice and start really gearing up for the upcoming season until Aug. 9, but Georgia enters the next stage of the preseason calendar on Sunday, as it enters the walk-through portion of the NCAA’s preseason calendar.

The Bulldogs will now be permitted to do the following things for the next 14 days as a part of the officially titled Summer Access with Walk-Throughs and Meetings:

  • Teams will be allowed walk-throughs involving a football for up to one hour a day, but not going over six hours for the week.
  • Teams the same one hour per day, six hours per week window to hold team, positional or 1-on-1 meetings
  • Players will have up to eight hours of strength and conditioning work to go along with up to two hours of film review a week as they did during mandatory workouts

These walk-through practices will allow Georgia to begin installing parts and portions of their playbook for the 2020 season, something it didn’t get to do at all earlier this year as spring practices were a no-go due to COVID-19.

This will be the first time that new Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken will be able to give real instruction on how the Georgia offense will look, even if it’s just running plays on air.

Due to the massive amounts of turnover from the Georgia offense last year, these two weeks will be critical for the group as it does give them some extra time to gel before the 2020 season. With early games against Virginia and Alabama, as the schedule is still constituted, Georgia is going to need its offense to play well early in the 2020 season.

In the video below, DawgNation’s Connor Riley goes into further detail as to why the Georgia offense needs to make the most out of these walk-throughs, even if they are not yet full-blown practices.

