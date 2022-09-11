ajc logo
WATCH: Why Georgia felt disappointed by shutout win vs. Samford

AJC's Sarah K. Spencer and Chip Tower breakdown the Bulldogs win over Samford in Athens, 33-0. Video by Ryon Horne

