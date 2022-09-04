ajc logo
X

WATCH: Breaking down Bulldogs' dominant display vs. Ducks

Combined ShapeCaption
The Georgia Bulldogs give a swift beating to Oregon Saturday at the Mercedez Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Video by Ryon Horne and Sarah K. Spencer

© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top