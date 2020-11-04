Georgia’s LeCounte back with team after release from hospital

LeCounte suffered a concussion as well cuts, scrapes and impact injuries to his shoulder and ribs in a motorcycle-versus-car accident that occurred Saturday night, just hours after the Bulldogs returned from a road win over Kentucky. The All-SEC safety is definitely out against the Gators and a timeline for his return has yet to be established.

LeCounte will be missed when it comes to the challenge of defending Florida’s All-American tight end Kyle Pitts. The 6-6, 239-pound junior leads the Gators with 22 receptions and seven touchdowns and averages 88.75 yards receiving per game. He’s a particularly difficult matchup because he combines his tremendous size with wideout speed and Florida deploys him from multiple formations.