Exclusive
Ask Mark: Answers about Election Day voting in Georgia
ajc logo
X

Kelee Ringo on his interception in Georgia’s win vs. Tennessee

© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top