Georgia-Vanderbilt: TV, online, radio information

The first things to know about Georgia’s game Saturday night is that the Bulldogs are favored by five touchdowns, and their opponent hasn’t won a game this season – and recently fired its coach, so one would expect Georgia to meet little resistance.
The game has the feel of a scrimmage more than a regulation SEC game, but strong Georgia teams have been surprised by Vanderbilt in the past.
One question entering this year’s game is whether Georgia will again rely more on its run game than its passing game, even with the emergence of quarterback JT Daniels. Will Georgia pass more than it did in its games against Kentucky and South Carolina? The Bulldogs were heavy favorites in those, too.
Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action Saturday:
Date: Saturday, Dec. 5
Before the game: “Bulldogs Game Day” airs at 11 a.m. on WSB-TV Channel 2 Action News. Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein and Heather Catlin host the show each Saturday.
Time: 4 p.m. ET
Location: Sanford Stadium, Athens
Records: No. 8 Georgia, 6-2, 6-2 SEC; Vanderbilt, 0-8, 0-8.
Television: SEC Network will televise the game. Taylor Zarzour will handle play-by-play, with Matt Stinchcomb as the analyst and Alyssa Lang as the sideline reporter.
Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Bulldogs IMG Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta on WSB 750/95.5. Scott Howard is handling play-by-play. Eric Zeier is the analyst, and Chuck Dowdle is the sideline reporter.
Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM Radio 137/190/961.
Online: GeorgiaDogs.com