ajc logo
X

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett on Oregon

Combined ShapeCaption
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett talks about facing the Oregon Ducks in the 2022 season opener Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top