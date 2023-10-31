Georgia promises No. 21 jersey to recruit Jacob Wilkins, son of Dominique

Younger Wilkins scheduled to announce his college decision Tuesday afternoon

56 minutes ago
ATHENS — There soon could be a No. 21 again running down the court in a Georgia uniform at Stegeman Coliseum. There will be if the Bulldogs have anything to do with it.

Jacob Wilkins is the son of Georgia basketball legend Dominique Wilkins. A junior at Grayson High School, Jacob also happens to be a highly sought-after recruit, like his father.

A Class of 2025 recruit and 4-star-rated prospect, the younger Wilkins will make his college decision known in a 5:30 p.m. Tuesday commitment ceremony that will be shown on YouTube.

Based on prognostications circulating on the eve of that announcement, Wilkins plans to follow in his father’s footsteps and play at Georgia. According to the “crystal ball” predictions of recruiting sites, Wilkins announcing for the Bulldogs is a virtual certainty. One hundred percent of prognosticators at 247Sports and Rivals have him signing with UGA, while 97.9% of those at On3 have Wilkins picking the Bulldogs.

To help facilitate that decision, Georgia coach Mike White assured the younger Wilkins that he will be allowed to wear his father’s No. 21 jersey, according to people with knowledge of the recruitment. No player has sported the No. 21 for the Bulldogs since Toney Mack wore it from 1986-88. UGA retired Dominique Wilkins’ jersey number in 1991.

Should he pick the Bulldogs as expected, Jacob Wilkins will become the first pledge for the Class of 2025. He will become the third member of the Wilkins’ family to play for the Bulldogs. Damien Wilkins, the son of Dominique’s brother, Gerald, played for Georgia in 2003-04 and was a co-captain on that team.

It never has been automatic that Jacob Wilkins would go to Georgia. His brother – and Dominique’s stepson – Isaiah Wilkins played for Virginia from 2015-18 and is an assistant on coach Tony Bennett’s staff.

So what would the Bulldogs be getting in Jacob Wilkins. Well, physically at least, he’s built almost exactly like his father was when he signed with Georgia coach Hugh Durham in 1980. Wilkins alternately is listed at 6-foot-7 and 6-9 on various basketball recruiting sites, rosters and in published reports. He’s very thin at the moment, weighing between 165 and 180 pounds, depending on the listing.

Wilkins is a consensus 4-star recruiting prospect, garnering that rating from 247Sports, Rivals, ESPN and On3. His highest national ranking is No. 16 by 247Sports, with a low of No. 84 from Rivals. All include him among their top 11 small forwards in the country, with a best rating of No. 4 from 247Sports.

Wilkins is listed by the Gwinnett Daily Post as having averaged 18 points and eight rebounds at Parkview High as a sophomore last year. He is expected to play at Grayson High this season.

Of course, few players have been greater than Wilkins’ father Dominique, who is in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame. He is considered the greatest player to play both for Georgia and for the Hawks.

At Georgia, Dominique was a three-time consensus All-SEC selection and two-time All-American. He averaged 21.1 points and 7.4 rebounds in three seasons with the Bulldogs.

A first-round draft choice of the Utah Jazz in 1982, he scored 26,668 points during his NBA career. He was internationally known as “The Human Highlight Reel” for his flashy, rim-rattling dunks.

