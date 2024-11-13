Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia plummets in latest College Football Playoff rankings, drops out of at-large

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart reacts to a play during the second half against Mississippi at Vaught Hemingway Stadium, Saturday, November 9, 2024, in Oxford, Ms. Mississippi won 28-10. (Jason Getz / AJC)

By Connor Riley
Updated 0 minutes ago

The latest College Football Playoff rankings are out and the Georgia Bulldogs have taken a tumble.

Georgia fell from the No. 3 ranked team all the way to No. 12. The Bulldogs are coming off a 28-10 loss to Ole Miss, which moved up from No. 16 to No. 11.

In the new 12-team playoff format, the four highest-ranked conference champions will earn the top four seeds in the rankings. As of the week 12 rankings, those teams would be Oregon (No. 1), Texas (No. 3), BYU (No. 6) and Miami (No. 9).

Boise State, ranked No. 13, is the highest-ranked group of 5 conference champion, earning them the No. 12 seed.

Explore8-way tie for 1st in SEC not a far-fetched scenario

The seven at-large bids would currently be: Ohio State, Tennessee, Penn State, Indiana, Notre Dame, Alabama and Ole Miss.

Teams seeded 5 through 12 will play on Dec. 20 and 21, with the four higher seeds hosting games on campus. The four conference champions will get a bye and wait until Dec. 31 or Jan. 1 to play their first game.

This wekeend Georgia takes on the now No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers, which are the second-highest-ranked SEC team.

This will be the first time Georgia faces a top-25 team at home this season. Georgia has faced Clemson, Alabama, Texas and Ole Miss away from home. Georgia has gone 2-2 in those games.

ExploreGeorgia’s Kirby Smart ‘absolutely not’ considering a sub for QB Carson Beck

“Thank goodness it’s at our place,” Kirby Smart said. “We get to come home and play. Night game, should be an electric atmosphere. It is every time we play them. They’ve got a tremendous team, Josh has done an unbelievable job with this team. They’re playing at a high level. "

The rankings will come out every Tuesday until the final rankings drop on Dec. 8, after the SEC championship game.

College Football Playoff Rankings — Week 12

  1. Oregon
  2. Ohio State
  3. Texas
  4. Penn State
  5. Indiana
  6. BYU
  7. Tennessee
  8. Notre Dame
  9. Miami
  10. Alabama
  11. Ole Miss
  12. Georgia
  13. Boise State
  14. SMU
  15. Texas A&M
  16. Kansas State
  17. Colorado
  18. Washington State
  19. Louisville
  20. Clemson
  21. South Carolina
  22. LSU
  23. Missouri
  24. Army
  25. Tulane

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

