ajc logo
X

Georgia coach Kirby Smart on the 12-team playoff

Credit: Chip Towers/AJC

Combined ShapeCaption
Georgia coach Kirby Smart briefly discusses the upcoming 12-team playoff and its potential impact once it is in place.

Credit: Chip Towers/AJC

© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top