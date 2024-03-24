Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia Bulldogs running back arrested on DUI, reckless driving charges

ajc.com

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

By Connor Riley, DawgNation staff
Updated 0 minutes ago

ATHENS — Georgia running back Trevor Etienne was arrested Sunday morning on four charges. The charges are DUI, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane/improper driving on road and affixing materials that reduce visibility of windows/windshield.

Etienne was booked at 4:35 a.m. and released on bond at 5:27 a.m., per the Athens Clarke County jail log. His bond totaled $1,838. A full police report has not been released at this point in time. The Georgia football program has also said nothing official on the matter.

Georgia brought Etienne into the program via the transfer portal. He had spent the previous two seasons at Florida.

Etienne had been expected to be the team’s leading running back.

“In terms of his effort and practice habits, we’ve encouraged him to give great effort, run the ball past the last defender,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of Etienne this past Tuesday. “He’s a sponge. He’s absorbed that. He’s enjoyed getting pushed. He’s enjoying the competition of that room because there’s guys he’s competing with in that room. I’m very pleased with where he is and hope that he’ll continue the trajectory he’s on.”

Georgia opens the 2024 season against Clemson and the arrest does cast some doubt into Etienne’s availability for that game. During the 2022 season, Javon Bullard was arrested for a DUI and he missed the team’s game against Missouri. It was the lone game Bullard missed that season.

The Bulldogs completed their sixth spring practice on Saturday and will return to the practice field on Tuesday. Smart is also next set to address the media on Tuesday.

STORY WILL UPDATE

About the Author

Connor Riley, DawgNation staff
