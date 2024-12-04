Breaking: Teen driver, friend’s parents indicted in crash that killed Lakeside student
Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia 2025 recruiting class has unique feature: 2 sets of high school teammates

Join sports host Sarah Spencer on a video road trip to meet 11 Georgia high school football superstars for the 2024 season
By
1 hour ago

SIGNINGS

Not only is Georgia’s signing class heavy on Peach State prospects, it has another rare feature: two sets of high school teammates.

Milton had two four-star prospects sign with Georgia: tight end Ethan Barbour and wide receiver CJ Wiley, who was an AJC Super 11 selection. Barbour committed to Georgia in September 2023, while Wiley flipped from Florida State to Georgia on Nov. 6. Both signed Wednesday.

Milton hosts Lee County in the Georgia high school football playoff semifinals Friday.

Two big names out of Warner Robins are committed to Georgia: 5-star Edge Isaiah Gibson and 4-star safety Rasean Dinkins.

Gibson, an AJC Super 11 selection, was rated as the nation’s No. 1 Edge and is expected to fill a role similar to the one former 5-star Mykel Williams took on when he arrived at UGA in 2022. Gibson was previously committed to Southern Cal but changed his pledge to Georgia this summer.

Dinkins previously was committed to Georgia Tech but flipped to Georgia on Nov. 4.

While it is not uncommon for a college football program to have players from the same high school on the roster, those are typically spread out over multiple classes. For example, Georgia currently has multiple players from West Forsyth on the roster (Oscar Delp, Dylan Fairchild, Henry Delp, Liam Badger and Cooper Johnson) and two players from Buford (Jake Pope and KJ Bolden). The Bulldogs also have six players from IMG Academy.

Georgia nearly had three sets of teammates in the 2025 class, but Lee County’s Ousmane Kromah, a 4-star running back and AJC Super 11 selection, flipped his commitment from Georgia to Florida on Wednesday and his teammate, 3-star DL Jeramiah McCloud, stuck with Florida, despite a late Georgia push.

Jeff Sentell of DawgNation contributed to this report.

080224 super 11
080224 super 11
080224 super 11
080224 super 11
080224 super 11
080224 super 11
080224 super 11
080224 super 11
080224 super 11
080224 super 11
080224 super 11
080224 super 11
1 / 12
Here's a look at the players on the 2024 AJC Super 11 team. (Jason Getz / AJC)

About the Author

Follow Caitlyn Stroh-Page on twitter

Senior sports editor, DawgNation & AJC

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia 2025 recruiting class has unique feature: 2 sets of high school teammates
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia football Early Signing Day primer: What to expect for the Bulldogs this week
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz

Georgia football poised to sign the highest number of in-state players in Kirby Smart era
Placeholder Image
Four-star Lee County prospect flips commitment from Georgia to FSU2h ago
The Latest
Placeholder Image
Four-star Lee County prospect flips commitment from Georgia to FSU2h ago
Georgia football poised to sign the highest number of in-state players in Kirby Smart era
Georgia 2025 recruiting class has unique feature: 2 sets of high school teammates
Featured
Placeholder Image
YSL juror: ‘There wasn’t a smoking gun’
Promised Druid Hills HS renovations to cost millions more. Now what?
Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann avoid home foreclosure yet again