Georgia 2025 recruiting class has unique feature: 2 sets of high school teammates

Milton hosts Lee County in the Georgia high school football playoff semifinals Friday.

Two big names out of Warner Robins are committed to Georgia: 5-star Edge Isaiah Gibson and 4-star safety Rasean Dinkins.

Gibson, an AJC Super 11 selection, was rated as the nation’s No. 1 Edge and is expected to fill a role similar to the one former 5-star Mykel Williams took on when he arrived at UGA in 2022. Gibson was previously committed to Southern Cal but changed his pledge to Georgia this summer.

Dinkins previously was committed to Georgia Tech but flipped to Georgia on Nov. 4.

While it is not uncommon for a college football program to have players from the same high school on the roster, those are typically spread out over multiple classes. For example, Georgia currently has multiple players from West Forsyth on the roster (Oscar Delp, Dylan Fairchild, Henry Delp, Liam Badger and Cooper Johnson) and two players from Buford (Jake Pope and KJ Bolden). The Bulldogs also have six players from IMG Academy.

Georgia nearly had three sets of teammates in the 2025 class, but Lee County’s Ousmane Kromah, a 4-star running back and AJC Super 11 selection, flipped his commitment from Georgia to Florida on Wednesday and his teammate, 3-star DL Jeramiah McCloud, stuck with Florida, despite a late Georgia push.

Jeff Sentell of DawgNation contributed to this report.