Reports: Dell McGee on verge of being named head coach at Georgia State

McGee, 50, did not return messages from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Georgia State has not announced a hire as of Friday afternoon.

McGee, who is from Columbus and has ties across the state, began his career as head coach at Carver-Columbus High School. He was also was an assistant coach at Georgia Southern for two seasons. He was named interim coach in 2015 and went 1-0. He led Georgia Southern to a win in the GoDaddy Bowl after Willie Fritz left to become the head coach at Tulane.

McGee was one of the original hires to Kirby Smart’s staff when he took over at Georgia in 2016.

McGee will get a chance to coach his son at Georgia State. Austin McGee signed as a member of the 2024 signing class.

Georgia State was 7-6 season last season, including a win over Utah State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. Spring practices and the spring game were postponed after Elliott’s departure. In 2023, Elliott earned $811,000. At South Carolina, he will make $750,000 in the first two years and $775,000 in the last year of a three-year deal.

McGee made $850,000 at Georgia last season.

McGee played at Auburn and as drafted in the fifth round (No. 162 overall) by the Cardinals in 1996. As a defensive back, he appeared in three games for the Cardinals in 1998.

McGee began his coaching career as defensive backs coach at Harris County High in 2002. He then served as defensive coordinator at Greenville High from 2003-04. He was the head coach at Carver-Columbus High from 2005-12. He was an analyst at Auburn in 2013. He joined Georgia Southern in 2014 and served as running backs coach and then assistant head coach before joining Georgia in 2016.