Bulldogs tumble out of new College Football Playoff rankings after loss to Ole Miss

Boise State, ranked No. 13, is the highest-ranked group of 5 conference champion, earning them the No. 12 seed.

The seven at-large bids would currently be: Ohio State, Tennessee, Penn State, Indiana, Notre Dame, Alabama and Ole Miss.

Teams seeded 5 through 12 will play on Dec. 20 and 21, with the four higher seeds hosting games on campus. The four conference champions will get a bye and wait until Dec. 31 or Jan. 1 to play their first game.

This wekeend Georgia takes on the now No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers, which are the second-highest-ranked SEC team.

This will be the first time Georgia faces a top-25 team at home this season. Georgia has faced Clemson, Alabama, Texas and Ole Miss away from home. Georgia has gone 2-2 in those games.

“Thank goodness it’s at our place,” Kirby Smart said. “We get to come home and play. Night game, should be an electric atmosphere. It is every time we play them. They’ve got a tremendous team, Josh has done an unbelievable job with this team. They’re playing at a high level. "

The rankings will come out every Tuesday until the final rankings drop on Dec. 8, after the SEC championship game.

College Football Playoff Rankings — Week 12