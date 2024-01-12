All say following Nick Saban won’t be easy but Kalen DeBoer emerges as top candidate

Credit: AP Credit: AP

DeBoer signed an extension after going 11-2 in 2022, raising his salary to $4.2 million with incremental increases to $4.8 million in the last year of the contract in 2028. It also included an increased buyout of $12 million if DeBoer left for a new job.

Washington offered a seven-year deal worth an average of $9.4 million annually to keep DeBoer, a person with knowledge of the situation said.

Athletic director Troy Dannen has said he first approached the coach about a new contract in October, soon after leaving Tulane for the Washington job.

DeBoer hired high-powered agent Jimmy Sexton, who also represents Saban, last year. Saban received an eight-year deal in 2022 worth at least $93.6 million, including some $11.1 million this year.

DeBoer had a scheduled in-studio appearance with KJR-FM — Washington’s flagship station — scheduled for Friday morning. The station announced about two hours prior to the appearance that DeBoer would not be coming on the air.

The fast-rising DeBoer led the Huskies to a 14-1 record that included a Pac-12 championship before losing to No. 1 Michigan 34-13 in the national title game. He was named The Associated Press coach of the year.

DeBoer led the Huskies to a 25-3 record in two seasons after taking over a program that was 4-8 in 2021.

DeBoer led his alma mater Sioux Falls to a 67-3 record from 2005-09 and won three NAIA championships at the small, Baptist-affiliated school in South Dakota’s largest city. He later had immediate success at Fresno State, going 12-6 in two seasons from 2020-21.

The Crimson Tide can only hope for a more successful transition than the last time the school had to replace an iconic coach.

It took Alabama more than two decades to find a comparable successor to Bryant after his retirement following the 1982 season. And that was Saban, who arrived with experience that included winning a national title at SEC foe LSU.

“The secret sauce for Nick Saban was total control of the program, but he could get that,” ESPN’s Paul Finebaum said Thursday. “He had already won a championship. He was coveted. He came in there and essentially said, everybody stay out of the way.

“I don’t know who the next coach will be but there’s nobody who can do that. There won’t be anybody with the kind of stature that Saban had in 2007. So the new coach is already challenged, without even knowing who it is, because he won’t have the gravitas that Nick Saban has.”

Saban announced his retirement Wednesday, leaving the Alabama program while it still appears formidable enough to regularly contend for Southeastern Conference and national championships. Saban said he settled on retirement after returning from a trip last weekend to his Florida home.

“The last few days have been hard,” Saban told ESPN. “But look, it’s kind of like I told the players. I was going to go in there and ask them to get 100% committed to coming back and trying to win a championship, but I’ve always said that I didn’t want to ride the program down. And I felt whether it was recruiting or hiring coaches, now that we have people leaving, the same old issue always sort of came up -- how long are you going to do this for?”

The decision sent shockwaves through college football but the immediate impact on the team remains to be seen. His decision opened a 30-day window for Tide players to enter the transfer portal, and five-star wide receiver Ryan Williams has already announced his de-commitment.

No program knows better the challenge of replacing an iconic coach than Alabama, which cycled through seven coaches before Saban’s arrival, starting with former player Ray Perkins. (That number counts Mike Price, who was fired for off-the-field behavior before coaching a game).

The other six all had at least one 10-win season but only Gene Stallings (1990-96) won a national title, in 1992. The next one came under Saban in 2009, a 17-year drought that would be hard to swallow again for ‘Bama fans. Alabama won its last national championship in 2020. Bryant’s final national title came four years before he stepped down.

“Some of it’s a little fuzzy and cloudy at the moment to see,” said Finebaum, who covered Bryant’s final seasons as a Birmingham, Alabama, sportswriter. “But I didn’t think in ‘82 that we’d ever see anything like this and not only have we seen it, it was better.”

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey weighed in on the challenges of replacing both Saban’s impact and his legacy, but noted the Alabama athletic department’s transformation as an asset.

“I walked into the athletic department for the first time in November of ‘02 from the Southland Conference, and that’s been transformed,” Sankey said. “The infrastructure, the support systems. The expectations are incredibly high. That’s true around our campuses. So it’s a great opportunity for the right person.”

Athletic director Greg Byrne said Alabama plans a “thorough but expedient” search process.

“Ou ideal candidate will be strong in recruiting and relationship building, player development, excel in Xs and Os and have the overall ability to lead this historic program,” Byrne said in a post on X.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, a former Alabama offensive coordinator, expressed the challenges of replacing Saban in a 2022 interview.

“What could you possibly do right if you don’t win the national championship every year?” Kiffin told USA TODAY at the time. “You’re going to follow Nick Saban at Alabama? No, that would not be a good decision for anyone.”