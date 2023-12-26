Georgia Bulldogs arrive in Miami intent on playing

Explore More AJC coverage of the Bulldogs

“It wasn’t a decision that I had to make,” Van Pran, a senior who will have NFL inspirations, said. “This was the last opportunity I get with my brothers so I wanted to enjoy it.

“In all honesty, for me, I just genuinely enjoy being around the guys. There is a love and a connection that you have with the guys you’ve been around three, four, some guys one or two, years but when you are around somebody basically every day for that amount of time, you really start to build a bond with them. So if you have an opportunity to go out there and put it all on the line, why not?”

Bullard, a junior who likewise could turn pro, agreed.

“We’re trying to come in here and win, period,” said Bullard, the Bulldogs’ starting strong safety. “For some of these guys, especially this seniot class, we want to go out on top for them. That’s what we’ve been preaching all week.”

Some of the players accompanying the Bulldogs to Miami might not play in the game. Bullard most definitely will be.

“Yeah I’m playing,” Bullard said. “I’m going to start what I finish. As far as decisions, it will be said when it things are said. I don’t really want to speak on that. But as far as this game, I’m all in, I’m playing and I want to finish with the guys.”

Georgia coach Kirby Smart said Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey have been taking part in practices. Both were injured at the end of the season, including in the SEC Championship game. Whether they play Saturday remains to be seen.

“Right now we have our guys who are heathy ready to play,” Smart said. “If they are healthy, they all said they are going to play.”

Smart said McConkey, who has even been fielding punts in practices, “wants to play.” Smart admitted that Bowers is “not 100 percent” and “might’ve come back too soon” but did not rule out his participation.

The Bulldogs’ attitude stood in stark contrast to their competition. Florida State has had multiple players opt-out, including their top six offensive producers and at least three defensive starters.m

MORE TO COME