Georgia-Alabama: TV, online, radio information

Sports
By
17 minutes ago

Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action for the SEC Championship game starting at 4 p.m. In addition to our Live Updates:

Television: CBS will televise the game. Brad Nessler will handle play-by-play, with Gary Danielson as the analyst and Jenny Dell as the sideline reporter.

Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Bulldogs IMG Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta on WSB 750/95.5. Scott Howard is handling play-by-play. Eric Zeier is the analyst, and D.J. Shockley is the sideline reporter.

National radio: Westwood One will broadcast the game. Mike Watts will handle play-by-play, with Derek Rackley as the analyst and Taylor Davis as the sideline reporter.

SEC radio: Dave Neal will handle play-by-play, with Cole Cubelic as the analyst and Stephen Hartzell as the sideline reporter.

Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM Radio Ch. 84 (Georgia)/Ch. 190 (Alabama).

Online: georgiadogs.com.

About the Author

Follow David Wellham on twitter

David Wellham has worked as an editor and content producer at the AJC since 2006, but his knowledge of sports in metro Atlanta and Georgia dates to much earlier. He uses his institutional knowledge to help the AJC provide in-depth coverage of area sports and sports teams. David can be reached at 404-526-5424 and dwellham@ajc.com.

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top