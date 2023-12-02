Georgia-Alabama: TV, online, radio information

Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action for the SEC Championship game starting at 4 p.m. In addition to our Live Updates:

Television: CBS will televise the game. Brad Nessler will handle play-by-play, with Gary Danielson as the analyst and Jenny Dell as the sideline reporter.

Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Bulldogs IMG Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta on WSB 750/95.5. Scott Howard is handling play-by-play. Eric Zeier is the analyst, and D.J. Shockley is the sideline reporter.