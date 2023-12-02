Georgia-Alabama showdown: Where are you tuning in from?

Of all the ways you are comparing Alabama to Georgia, most of you probably don’t have web search stats on your list. But it’s interesting.

This view from Google Trends shows search interest for the past 24 hours. The blue states have higher search interest for UGA. While there are many more red states (Bama), the difference in most states if very slight. And the Georgia-leaners include states with College Football Playoff interests, such as Ohio, Michigan and Washington State.