Georgia, Alabama set for kickoff in SEC Championship

The No. 1 Bulldogs and No. 8 Crimson Tide are less than 30 minutes from kickoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with an SEC title on the line.

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers was announced as a starter after he was considered questionable. He was held out of the Bulldogs’ victory over Georgia Tech last week. Bowers looked comfortable moving around in pre-game warmups.

Receiver Ladd McConkey, however, was not announced among starters (that doesn’t mean he won’t play). He missed last week and was wearing a small brace on his right ankle during warmups.

Alabama receiver Jermaine Burton, formerly a Bulldog, received a polarizing response when his name was announced. He had loud cheers from Alabama fans and boos from Georgia supporters.

The Bulldogs are trying to extend their winning streak to 30 games. Their last loss was in the 2021 SEC Championship game here against Alabama.

