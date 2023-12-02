Georgia, Alabama set for kickoff in SEC Championship

The No. 1 Bulldogs and No. 8 Crimson Tide are less than 30 minutes from kickoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with an SEC title on the line.

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers was announced as a starter after he was considered questionable. He was held out of the Bulldogs’ victory over Georgia Tech last week. Bowers looked comfortable moving around in pre-game warmups.

Receiver Ladd McConkey, however, was not announced among starters (that doesn’t mean he won’t play). He missed last week and was wearing a small brace on his right ankle during warmups.