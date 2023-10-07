Gates open at Truist Park ahead of Game 1 of NLDS

1 hour ago
It’s a perfect day for baseball and fans are already filing into Truist Park, eager to see the Braves take on the Philadelphia Phillies in a rematch of last year’s National League Division Series.

The temperature at the ballpark is 70 degrees and there isn’t a cloud in sight ahead of Game 1 of the best-of-five series.

Braves pitcher Spencer Strider takes the mound tonight against a Philly team that he dominated in the regular season. The right-hander went 4-0 against Philadelphia this year, and the Braves took the season series, going 8-5 in 13 games.

In the upper deck behind home plate, Dade County resident Brad Gatlin and his 17-year-old son, Mason, walked around before heading to their seats. The two regularly make the 90-minute drive to the ballpark from their home in the northwest corner of Georgia, and didn’t want to miss Atlanta’s first game of the 2023 postseason.

But last year is still fresh in Braves fans’ minds. The Phillies beat Atlanta in four games last year, advancing all to the way to the World Series before losing to the Houston Astros in six games.

“Hate the Phillies, love the Braves,” said Brad Gatlin, who works in the medical industry. “But Strider’s gonna get his revenge tonight.”

The game is set to start at 6:07 p.m.

