From 2003: Panthers playing one for Lefty

“Lefty brought tremendous recognition and notoriety,” Georgia State athletics director Greg Manning said. “When he came here, it made a statement that Georgia State is taking its athletics seriously.”

The challenge, especially now, is to get everyone else to do the same now that the legend is gone and perhaps the recognition Driesell brought to the program.

Without Lefty’s name, Georgia State is faced with the obstacle of sustaining its short-lived national identity on its success alone. That’s the charge of new coach Michael Perry, who took over for Driesell 10 games into last season when Driesell unexpectedly retired. Driesell, who lives in Virginia Beach, Va., and will turn 72 on Christmas Day, chose Perry, his longtime assistant, as his successor.

He did it because of his belief in Perry as a coach. But Driesell also believed in Perry’s ability to continue what he’d begun.

“He knows what we did to get to the Final 32 a couple of years ago,” Driesell said. “So, I think he’s terrific. Mike is well-respected in the coaching fraternity. He’s an excellent speaker. On the radio shows, I thought he did a better job than I did. He’ll help Georgia State in fund-raising, and he’s an excellent recruiter. I think we’re headed in the right direction. The key is you’ve just got to keep winning.”

Those within the Panthers program can only hope that will be enough.

Even during Driesell’s tenure, Georgia State struggled to have respectable crowds. When Georgia State defeated Tulsa 72-67 at the Gwinnett Center Dec. 1, fewer than 1,800 were in attendance.

Perry has gone out of his way --- literally --- to drum up support. Before the home opener against Anderson, Perry went to one of the Georgia State classes and spoke to the students about his team. He even showed them game highlights.

“One of the things I saw that was really important was that several of them didn’t know there was a game that day,” he said. “That showed me something really important. Our first objective is to let people know there is a game. The second objective is to try to somehow capture this captive audience.”

Players have distributed fliers about their upcoming games while standing on a corner near the CNN Center. Workers around campus wear free T-shirts about the games. There is $12,000 in the sports department marketing budget, a far cry from the totals of bigger programs. So the emphasis has to be different.

“We have a great program and people aren’t aware of it,” said Kara Ansotegui, the marketing and promotions director. “Any grassroots approach we can do, we do it. We aren’t as financially well-off as some others, so we have to pick our target audiences.”

And Perry has to do his part. He has explained to his players how far the program has come, recalling his days of scheduling the Panthers for guarantee-money games to struggling to find upper-tier opponents willing to chance a game against them now. The next biggest step is recruiting.

“We could get in quickly with kids because of Lefty’s name recognition,” Perry said. “The name Georgia State doesn’t ring a bell with them, but the name Lefty Driesell does. We’ve got a ways to go in terms of that, but the players and the coaches are involved. What we’re selling now is our program.”

Georgia State is 3-2 and, in the Atlantic Sun Conference. Perry has his eyes trained on another league title and an automatic berth into the NCAA tournament. The winning isn’t easy --- but it may not be the hardest part.

“Mike Perry has broad shoulders,” Manning said. “He can handle it. We’re trying to create history and tradition on the fly. That is a tremendous challenge. We almost have to win all of our games because we are introducing ourselves to the nation. Mike understands what it takes. He gets it.”