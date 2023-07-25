Former Wheeler star Jaylen Brown becomes highest-paid player in NBA history

The highest-paid player in NBA history is not Jordan, Magic, Kobe or LeBron.

It’s a player that attended Wheeler High School.

The Boston Celtics’ Jaylen Brown has agreed to terms on a five-year supermax contract extension that will pay him up to $304 million, his agent said Tuesday.

It’s the richest contract in NBA history, surpassing the $264 million deal signed by Nuggets center Nikola Jokic last summer.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

The deal was first reported by ESPN and confirmed to The Associated Press by Brown’s agent, Jason Glushon.

It keeps Brown with the team that drafted him third overall in 2016 and watched him develop into a two-time All-Star.

He averaged career highs of 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists last season. But those numbers went down in the playoffs, when the Celtics lost to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals. In Game 7, Brown had 19 points on 8-of-23 shooting, making just one of nine 3-point attempts.