Former Wheeler star Jaylen Brown becomes highest-paid player in NBA history

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Sports
By Staff and wire reports
45 minutes ago
X

The highest-paid player in NBA history is not Jordan, Magic, Kobe or LeBron.

It’s a player that attended Wheeler High School.

The Boston Celtics’ Jaylen Brown has agreed to terms on a five-year supermax contract extension that will pay him up to $304 million, his agent said Tuesday.

It’s the richest contract in NBA history, surpassing the $264 million deal signed by Nuggets center Nikola Jokic last summer.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

The deal was first reported by ESPN and confirmed to The Associated Press by Brown’s agent, Jason Glushon.

It keeps Brown with the team that drafted him third overall in 2016 and watched him develop into a two-time All-Star.

He averaged career highs of 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists last season. But those numbers went down in the playoffs, when the Celtics lost to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals. In Game 7, Brown had 19 points on 8-of-23 shooting, making just one of nine 3-point attempts.

About the Author

Staff and wire reports
Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Fulton DA: Keep Trump grand jury report under wraps — for now2h ago

Credit: City of Hiawassee

Here there be dragons? Mountaintop sculpture plan scorches Hiawassee
1h ago

Credit: Handout

UPDATE: Minister arrested in 1975 cold case lived quietly in Cobb for 18 years
1h ago

Credit: City of South Fulton

Racist threats to South Fulton mayor may be from out of state
1h ago

Credit: City of South Fulton

Racist threats to South Fulton mayor may be from out of state
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

NEW DETAILS: What they’re saying about the new UPS-Teamsters labor deal
57m ago
The Latest

Atlanta TV sports listings
4h ago
College football countdown - 32 days: ACC Media Days kicks off
9h ago
Four win singles matches at the Atlanta Open tennis tournament
20h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Why Braves traded for Pierce Johnson, Taylor Hearn, and are they done dealing?
Channel 2 Action News partners with groups for school supply drive
Asian store in Duluth a social media-fueled sensation
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top