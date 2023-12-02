Football fans have some fun in downtown Atlanta before the big game

Camden Sams, 11, from Forsyth, has a football painted on his face during the SEC FanFare in Atlanta on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.   (Ben Gray / Ben@BenGray.com)

Of course, fans on both sides have already been checking out downtown as they gear up for the game later this afternoon.

The Dr Pepper SEC FanFare is underway until 4 p.m. — kickoff time for the game — at the Georgia World Congress Center, Building B, 285 Andrew Young International Blvd. Admission is free for those wanting to get in on the fun of the fun of the SEC Championship Game with interactives, attractions, celebrity quarterbacks, pep rallies and more.

Here’s a look at Friday’s FanFare fun.

Michelle Cowan, from Charlotte, left, and Lindsey Verran, from Minneapolis, pose for a photo at the SEC FanFare in Atlanta on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023. Georgia and Alabama play for the SEC Championship Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.  (Ben Gray / Ben@BenGray.com)
Fans enter the SEC FanFare in Atlanta on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.   (Ben Gray / Ben@BenGray.com)
Lindsey Verran, from Minneapolis, left, and Michelle Cowan, from Charlotte, pose for a photo at the entrance to the SEC FanFare in Atlanta on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.   (Ben Gray / Ben@BenGray.com)
Michelle Cowan, from Charlotte, left, and Lindsey Verran, from Minneapolis, pose for a photo at the SEC FanFare in Atlanta on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023. Georgia and Alabama play for the SEC Championship Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.  (Ben Gray / Ben@BenGray.com)
