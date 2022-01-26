First-ever 'NIL Summit' aims to empower college athletes.It's been seven months since NCAA college athletes earned the right to be compensated for the use of their name, image and likeness.Hundreds of millions of dollars are at stake in potential advertising and merchandising deals.At the close of the first 12 months, $579 million will be spent on NIL deals through June 30, according to Front Office Sports.An upcoming conference called the 'NIL Summit' seeks to become the connective tissue between college athletes and brands for NIL deals.The summit will be held from June 13-15 at the College Football Hall of Fame.The conference has a five-year partnership with the Hall of Fame to host the event.Organizers expect at least 700 college athletes to attend.Participants can attend multiple workshops on social-media marketing, brand management, entrepreneurship, influencer marketing and career development.The event will be attended by talent scouts, professional athletes and leaders in the social media industry..Any college can send up to 10 athletes