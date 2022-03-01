Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Falcons' Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith speak at NFL scouting combine

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

caption arrowCaption
The Falcoins hold the No. 8 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top