ajc logo
X

Falcons’ Marcus Mariota on the exhibition opener

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

Combined ShapeCaption
Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota discusses the team's exhibition opener Friday against the Lions.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top