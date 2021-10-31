ajc logo
X

Falcons’ Arthur Smith on the loss to the Panthers

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

Caption

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top