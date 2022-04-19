BreakingNews
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled after Georgia 4-month-old found safe
ajc logo
X

Falcons’ A.J. Terrell on the off-season program

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

Combined ShapeCaption
The Falcons defensive back was at the team's strength and conditioning workout Tuesday.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top