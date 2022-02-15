Erin Jackson wins gold and breaks color barrier at Olympics

Surprising Facts You May Not Have Known About Labor Day.Labor Day is on Monday, September 6, 2021.Here are some facts you may not have known about the holiday that celebrates the U.S. labor force, which is currently made up of over 160 million people.Oregon was the first state to recognize the holiday, The state made Labor Day a legal holiday on February 21, 1887.President Grover Cleveland declared it a national holiday , He did so to stop Pullman railway employees from continuing to boycott and riot over reduced wages.It's officially the end of hot dog season , From Memorial Day to Labor Day, Americans eat roughly 818 hot dogs per second.It's a dangerous holiday , Car accidents are expected to rise this holiday as COVID-19 quarantines lift, according to a study by autoinsurance.org.The 3-day weekend could make you live longer, According to science journal 'The Lancet,' people who work over 55 hours a week are 33% more likely to have a stroke than those who work less than 40 hours