Dream allow 110 points in loss to Liberty

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Sports
By News services
23 minutes ago

Rhyne Howard scored 24 points but the Dream lost to the New York Liberty 110-80 Friday night in College Park.

New York (8-3) scored 100-plus points for the third time this season — with two coming against the Dream.

Allisha Gray scored 14 of her 17 points in the first half, and Cheyenne Parker finished with 13 points for the Dream (5-7).

Betnijah Laney made four 3-pointers and scored a season-high 19 points and Marine Johannes added five 3-pointers and 18 points for the Liberty.

Jonquel Jones scored 12 points in the first six minutes to help New York build a 22-9 lead. The Liberty extended it to 59-40 by halftime after shooting 10 for 20 on 3s. Jones tied her season-high with 15 points in the half and Breanna Stewart added 11 points as New York shot 51% from the field.

Jones finished with 18 points and nine rebounds for New York. Courtney Vandersloot had 16 points, 11 assists and seven steals, and Stewart added 13 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. Sabrina Ionescu, who returned after missing two games, added eight points.

About the Author

News services
