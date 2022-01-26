David 'Big Papi' Ortiz Elected Into , Major League Baseball Hall of Fame.David 'Big Papi' Ortiz Elected Into , Major League Baseball Hall of Fame.NPR reports beloved David 'Big Papi' Ortiz, formerly of the Boston Red Sox, is officially a member of the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame.Ortiz, a native of the Dominican Republic, was the only former player to receive the prestigious lifetime achievement this year.According to NPR, Ortiz appeared on 307 of 394 total Hall of Fame ballots.To me, it's an honor. I can't even describe it. , David Ortiz, former MLB player, via NPR.Ortiz spent the majority of his career as a designated hitter. .During his two decades in the major leagues, Ortiz hit 541 home runs and won three World Series titles with the Boston Red Sox.During his two decades in the major leagues, Ortiz hit 541 home runs and won three World Series titles with the Boston Red Sox.Hall of Fame voters once again decided against inducting Barry Bonds, the league's all-time home run leader, and seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens.Hall of Fame voters once again decided against inducting Barry Bonds, the league's all-time home run leader, and seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens.For Bonds and Clemens, this was their tenth and final year on the Hall of Fame ballot.For Bonds and Clemens, this was their tenth and final year on the Hall of Fame ballot.Both former superstar caliber baseball players, Bonds and Clemens' history has been affected by their use of performance-enhancing drugs, prevalently found in the MLB during the late '90s and early 2000s.Clemens says he is happy this troubling chapter of his life is now behind him.I didn't play baseball to get into the HOF. I played to make a generational difference in the lives of my family. , Roger Clemens, former MLB pitcher, via Twitter