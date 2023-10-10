Crowd explodes as home run brings Braves offense to life

A line-drive home run to left field by Travis d’Arnaud released an eruption of pent-up cheers from the sold-out crowd at Truist Park as the Braves closed to within one run of the Phillies.

The shot narrowed the Braves’ deficit to 4-3 and chased Phillies starter Zack Wheeler from the game. Wheeler allowed three runs on three hits in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out 10 and didn’t allow a hit until the sixth inning.

The outburst electrified the stadium after fans waited nearly two games something to cheer about.

The Braves will need more of their historic offense in the last two innings to overcome the Phillies’ lead.