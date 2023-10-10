Crowd explodes as home run brings Braves offense to life

Sports
By
17 minutes ago
X

A line-drive home run to left field by Travis d’Arnaud released an eruption of pent-up cheers from the sold-out crowd at Truist Park as the Braves closed to within one run of the Phillies.

The shot narrowed the Braves’ deficit to 4-3 and chased Phillies starter Zack Wheeler from the game. Wheeler allowed three runs on three hits in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out 10 and didn’t allow a hit until the sixth inning.

The outburst electrified the stadium after fans waited nearly two games something to cheer about.

The Braves will need more of their historic offense in the last two innings to overcome the Phillies’ lead.

About the Author

Follow Mark Niesse on twitter

Mark Niesse covers voting rights and elections for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He also reports on the Georgia House of Representatives and government. He has been a reporter at the AJC since 2013 following a decade at The Associated Press in Atlanta, Honolulu and Montgomery, Ala.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel.Martinezjimenez@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES: Braves vs. Phillies in NLDS Game 1

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Family of church deacon Tased by Atlanta officer meets with Fulton DA
4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

DuPont lawyer: Release of Rome PFAS deal could imperil other settlements
12m ago

Credit: Family Photo

Suspect charged 2 months after 77-year-old’s killing in his Ellenwood home
3h ago

Credit: Family Photo

Suspect charged 2 months after 77-year-old’s killing in his Ellenwood home
3h ago

‘We have work to do’: Atlanta’s interim superintendent talks to the AJC
6h ago
The Latest
No-hitter no more: Albies hit helps drive in Acuña
38m ago
New attendance record set at sold-out Truist Park
51m ago
No hits allowed so far by Wheeler through 4 innings
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Braves vs. Phillies: What time, how to watch
Election 2023: Voter registration deadline is this Tuesday, Oct. 10
Ambassador Ruth Davis lost a keepsake, then a Redditor came to the rescue
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top