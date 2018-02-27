Wisconsin recruiting: New offers for Graham Mertz, Julius Davis; big weekend for football; hoops adds walk-on Carter Higginbottom

Recruiting never stops in Badgers country, and we’re here to help put it all in perspective. Join us every Tuesday and Thursday night for a recap of Wisconsin recruiting news, insight on what’s happening behind the scenes and a glimpse at what’s coming next.

New offers for QB Graham Mertz, RB Julius Davis

Wisconsin’s 2019 recruiting class continues to look more impressive without the Badgers having to do anything. That’s because quarterback Graham Mertz and running back Julius Davis have drawn the attention of some of the best programs in college football since their respective commitments to Wisconsin.

Mertz has received a whopping 13 scholarship offers since he pledged to Wisconsin on Oct. 8, with new programs entering the mix seemingly every week. Last week, Mertz picked up offers from Alabama and Tennessee. His latest offer came from Texas A&M on Monday.

Received an offer from Texas A&M! pic.twitter.com/gd9cRL8jlR — Graham Mertz (@GrahamMertz5) February 27, 2018

Davis, meanwhile, earned a scholarship offer Monday from Notre Dame. He now has received offers from LSU, USC and Notre Dame since he pledged to the Badgers in November.

Blessed to receive an offer from Norte Dame ! Thank you!! @autrydenson pic.twitter.com/s9hnhqoPXV — Julius Davis (@juliusdavis32) February 27, 2018

The natural reaction among Badgers fans is to view these offers as a potential threat to Wisconsin’s committed prospects. But, as I wrote in a column last week, these offers should be met as a sign of respect for the job Wisconsin’s coaching staff is dong in putting together a group filled with quality players. Mertz and Davis remain fully committed to Wisconsin, which has an opportunity to put together the best recruiting class in school history. Wisconsin’s 2019 class currently ranks No. 3 nationally in the 247Sports composite. The Badgers never have finished higher than No. 30.

Mertz and Davis were among the 2019 commits to take a campus visit over the weekend, as were offensive lineman Joe Tippmann and linebacker Leo Chenal.

Had a great time down in mad town with the boys pic.twitter.com/fafUVtKqWE — Julius Davis (@juliusdavis32) February 25, 2018

Big weekend for Badgers recruiting

Speaking of campus visits, Wisconsin had one of its most significant weekends for recruiting over the weekend when it hosted several high school prospects. That list included in-state players such as offensive lineman Trey Wedig, tight end Jake Rock, defensive end Jake Raddatz, wide receiver Christopher Sykes, athlete Drew Dlugopolski, linebacker Derik LeCaptain, receiver/cornerback Jacob Lippe and offensive/defensive lineman Austin Ertl. Receiver Adam Weed, a Minnesota native, also was among those who attended.

Of that group, Wedig is the only player with a scholarship offer from Wisconsin right now. Wedig, a 6-7, 284-pound sophomore, has collected scholarship offers since his season ended from Syracuse, Iowa State, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Had a great time at Wisconsin today! Thanks @mattmillerUW60 for the invite! pic.twitter.com/wbLzQJ4uWo — Trey Wedig (@wedig_trey) February 25, 2018

Rock is a 6-7, 240-pound junior who doesn’t have any offers yet. He is drawing interest from Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois State and Central Michigan. Rock also is high school teammates with Wedig at Kettle Moraine (Wales, Wis.).

Ertl does not have a Wisconsin scholarship offer, but he’s one of the more intriguing prospects in the state because of his versatility. Ertl earned Wisconsin Football Coaches Association all-state honors as a junior on both offense and defense for Wauwatosa West. He was a first-team selection as an offensive lineman and an honorable-mention pick as a defensive lineman. Ertl registered 35 tackles with 15 tackles for loss, 4½ sacks and 3 forced fumbles.

Ertl holds scholarship offers from Buffalo, Miami (Ohio), Central Michigan, Kent State, Northern Illinois, South Dakota and South Dakota State. He took unofficial visits during the fall to Iowa, Wisconsin and Michigan State.

During his junior season at Southern Door, LeCaptain carried 241 times for 1,176 yards with 17 touchdowns. He averaged 117.6 yards per game and 4.9 per carry. He also caught 23 passes for 265 yards and 4 touchdowns. In addition, LeCaptain recorded 62 tackles with 6 tackles for loss and 2 sacks. LeCaptain made multiple visits to Wisconsin in the fall.

Raddatz’s dad, Craig, played defensive back and linebacker at Wisconsin in the 1980s and was a ninth-round choice of the Cincinnati Bengals in the 1987 NFL Draft. Jake’s older sister, Claire, played on the Badgers volleyball team.

Had a great time at Madison yesterday, thanks to @mattmillerUW60 and @CoachKhalif for the invite! ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/3UPEduVldR — Jake Raddatz (@JakeRaddatz) February 26, 2018

Jake Raddatz doesn’t have any scholarship offers but is drawing interest from several Big Ten schools, including Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota and Purdue. Iowa State also is showing interest. Raddatz took unofficial visits to watch Wisconsin play Northwestern and Purdue. Raddatz finished his junior season at Homestead with 49 tackles, 17 for loss and 5 sacks. He tallied a season-high 10 tackles in a playoff loss to Brookfield East.

Dlugopolski is drawing interest from Cornell, Harvard, Princeton, South Dakota and Wisconsin, according to Rivals.com. Lippe has visited Iowa and Wisconsin. He caught 48 passes for 591 yards with 5 touchdowns last season for Port Washington. He added 199 yards rushing with 2 touchdowns and recorded 36 tackles on defense. Weed took visits in the fall to Minnesota and South Dakota State.

Badgers add basketball walk-on Carter Higginbottom



PrepHoops.com’s Scott Burgess reported Sunday that Wisconsin has added point guard Carter Higginbottom as a preferred walk-on in the 2018 class. Higginbottom plays for St. Ignatius (Ill.) College Prep, which is 16-10 this season as it enters the regional playoffs Wednesday night.

Congratulations to Carter Higginbottom on his commitment to Wisconsin today! pic.twitter.com/12rqsn3B8v — WOLFPACK BASKETBALL (@SICPBB) February 25, 2018

Higginbottom has deep family ties to Wisconsin. His grandfather, Elzie Higginbottom Sr., was a 1963 NCAA outdoor All-American who placed fifth in the 440-yard dash. He also won Big Ten indoor and outdoor titles in the 440. Higginbottom was a three-time Big Ten champion who held school records in the indoor and outdoor 440-yard dash for more than 20 years.

Carter Higginbottom is listed at 6-foot and 165 pounds and had been considering a number of Division III programs. St. Ignatius boys basketball coach Matt Monroe told Land of 10 that more than a dozen Division III programs were interested in him, including Illinois Wesleyan, DePauw in Indiana and St. Norbert in Wisconsin.

Monroe described Higginbottom as a player who fills the stat sheet and can do whatever the team needs of him in a particular game.

“He’s a tremendous leader,” Monroe said. “He’s always working hard on his game. He’s trying to help kids do the best they can and make them better. He’s been a captain for the last two years on our team. Even as a junior, he was one of the guys that took a leadership role last year. He’s very quick. He can get to the rim. He’s certainly a great athlete. He’s a good passer, can get guys open.

“He’s always kind of guarded one of the best players on the other team. He’s very versatile with who he can guard, too. Sometimes, he guards the best scorer. Sometimes, he guards the primary ball handler. Other times, he’s had to guard larger players. So he’s a guy that has been not only really good for us in facilitating our offense and creating opportunities for himself and his teammates to score, but he’s a guy that’s really been a stalwart for us on defense, too.”

The post Wisconsin recruiting: New offers for Graham Mertz, Julius Davis; big weekend for football; hoops adds walk-on Carter Higginbottom appeared first on Land of 10.