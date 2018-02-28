Wisconsin football: How Badgers fared on February recruiting trail

Each month, Wisconsin beat reporter Jesse Temple will take a look at the Badgers’ recruiting to-do list here on Land of 10. This outlook focuses on three concerns for the program’s recruiting efforts in February. In this installment, we’ll evaluate what happened in those three areas in February.

Wisconsin’s month on the recruiting trail was quite eventful. The Badgers offered six more scholarships to prospects, filled out their 2018 class on National Signing Day with their 20th and final scholarship player, and secured yet another commitment in a loaded 2019 class.

Land 1 more commitment in the 2018 class

For months, the biggest question surrounding Wisconsin’s 2018 recruiting class was whether the Badgers would add another piece by the time National Signing Day rolled around. As that day approached, it became clear that Wisconsin had honed in on defensive back Rachad Wildgoose Jr. of Miami.

Wildgoose visited campus the weekend before Signing Day and ultimately picked the Badgers during a ceremony at his high school on Feb. 7. He had four hats in front of him ― Central Florida, Wisconsin, North Carolina State and Georgia ― and he picked up and put on the Badgers cap.

Wildgoose is a 5-foot-11, 190-pound player who held 22 scholarship offers. He de-committed from Georgia on Jan. 14, and his recruitment immediately picked up steam. Wildgoose earned an Alabama scholarship offer on Jan. 17. He took official visits to Pittsburgh, UCF, North Carolina State and finally Wisconsin. Wildgoose is a 3-star prospect who is ranked as the No. 65 safety in the country in the 247Sports composite.

Initially, Wildgoose committed to Rutgers last April 15 after taking an unofficial visit to Piscataway, N.J. But then scholarship offers began rolling in. Over the course of the next six weeks, he received offers from Florida Atlantic, Oregon State, Florida International, North Carolina State, Maryland, Georgia, Florida, Wisconsin and Temple. On May 25, Wildgoose de-committed from Rutgers. He picked Georgia on June 2 but de-committed for a second time in January, allowing for Wisconsin to enter the picture.

Continue to offer scholarships in future classes

In January, Wisconsin offered at least 18 known scholarships to prospects in the 2019, 2020 and 2021 classes. Wisconsin wasn’t quite as active in February, but the Badgers definitely put in work on the recruiting trail, offering eight more prospects.

Wisconsin began the month by offering defensive tackle Jaden McKenzie, a 6-4, 280-pound junior from Wake Forest, N.C. He now holds seven offers, with the other six from Duke, North Carolina, Boston College, Old Dominion, Wake Forest and West Virginia.

Next came Trey Wedig, a 6-7, 284-pound sophomore offensive lineman from Wales, Wis., who had a huge month on the recruiting trail when he received scholarship offers from both Michigan and Wisconsin on the same day. Wedig visited Wisconsin’s campus on the last weekend in February, as did several other prospects. Wedig has collected scholarship offers since his season ended from Syracuse, Iowa State, Michigan and Wisconsin. The Badgers have thrived over the years on landing in-state offensive linemen, but it appears Wedig will take his time with his college decision.

Wisconsin offered 4-star guard Caedan Wallace, a 6-5, 315-pound junior from Hun School in Princeton, N.J. Wallace has a massive scholarship offer list of 29 schools and is considered a Penn State lock. He visited Penn State for its junior day on Feb. 3. In the past three weeks, he has added offers from LSU, Stanford and Pittsburgh.

Wisconsin also offered a scholarship to cornerback Marquis Wilson, a 6-foot, 165-pound junior from Avon, Conn. Wilson, who received a Nebraska offer on the same day, has seen his recruiting gain considerable traction the past several weeks. Since Jan. 23, he has earned offers from Michigan, Iowa, Rutgers, Ohio State, Virginia and Duke, in addition to Nebraska and Wisconsin.

The Badgers offered a scholarship to cornerback Erick Young, a 6-1, 195-pound junior from Richmond, Texas. Young is a 4-star prospect who rates as the No. 20 player in Texas and the No. 13 cornerback in the country, according to the 247Sports composite. Young has released his 10 finalists, and Wisconsin was not included.

Wisconsin offered Kyi Wright, a 6-2, 230-pound outside linebacker from Farrell, Pa. Wright is a 3-star prospect who ranks No. 7 in Pennsylvania and No. 28 nationally among outside linebackers for the 2019 class. Wright’s other offers include Maryland, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Temple and UCLA. He visited Penn State for its junior day on Feb. 3 but has yet to receive an offer from the Nittany Lions. According to MaxPreps, Wright recorded an astounding 137 tackles as a freshman in 2015 and followed up that mark with 110 tackles as a sophomore. He also has played quarterback and tight end in high school.

On Feb. 27, Wisconsin extended offers to running back Kendall Milton (Clovis, Calif.) and outside linebacker Kane Patterson (Nashville, Tenn.). Milton is a 6-2, 210-pound sophomore who already has 23 offers. He is considered a USC lean and also has offers from Alabama, Oregon, Florida, Florida State, Ohio State, Penn State and UCLA, among others. Patterson has 24 offers and is a 247Sports composite 4-star prospect who is rated as the No. 13 outside linebacker in the 2019 class.

Continue to see if there’s another 2019 commitment out there



Wisconsin had put together a phenomenal 2019 recruiting class heading into February, having landed seven total commitments. Two of those commitments came during the final weekend in January, when safety Bryson Shaw (Potomac, Md.) and wide receiver Nolan Groulx (Cornelius, N.C.) committed to the Badgers. Both are listed as 3-star composite players, but they provide versatility and are capable of helping the team in multiple ways.

It didn’t take long for Wisconsin to land its eighth commitment in the class, when tight end Hayden Rucci (Lititz, Pa.) pledged to the Badgers on Feb. 5. Rucci is a 6-5, 230-pound junior who is the No. 4 player in Pennsylvania and the No. 12 tight end in the country, according to the 247Sports composite.

Rucci caught 19 passes for 376 yards with 3 touchdowns during his junior season and showed he wasn’t afraid to stick his nose in the ground and make the type of pancake blocks that fire up an entire offense. He had no shortage of college football options. He received scholarship offers from five other Big Ten programs: Indiana, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern and Rutgers. During a four-day span in January, Rucci picked up offers from Pittsburgh, Army, Virginia Tech, Temple and Princeton.

Rucci’s father, Todd, said he and Hayden watched Wisconsin play Penn State in the 2016 Big Ten title game on television, and they were struck then by how the Badgers used their tight ends and the way they moved the ball on offense. That’s when Hayden began to take notice of Wisconsin — a full six months before he received a Badgers scholarship offer.

One school noticeably absent from Rucci’s list of scholarship offers was Penn State, where his mom and dad thrived as college athletes. His mom, Stacy, was a first-team All-America field hockey player in 1991 for Penn State. Todd was an offensive lineman at Penn State who became a second-round NFL draft pick and played seven seasons with the New England Patriots from 1993-99.

But Penn State wasn’t necessarily looking for a tight end in the 2019 class. The Nittany Lions signed two 2018 tight ends who ranked in the top 10 in the country: No. 4 Zack Kuntz and No. 9 Pat Freiermuth.