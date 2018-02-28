What does UGA assistant Dell McGee look for in a running back?

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel will bring at least five days a week. The lineup today features the highlights of a chat with Georgia ace recruiter Dell McGee. The popular RBs coach spent a lot of time on the trail during the last cycle recruiting the bluest chips among the nation’s top-rated recruiting class.

When Dell McGee watches tape he looks for what he knows as “Dawg yards.”

Those catch his eye more than stretch plays or stiff arms or hurdles that even Todd Gurley would be proud of.

“Dawg yards” mean the yards that the back has to create on his own. When he is hemmed in and that back ran out of the paved road created by their blockers.

“How the back creates yards for themselves is the biggest indicator of what we do and what we are,” he said during the college football playoff media day back on January 6. “I like to look at highlight films and the game tape to see if they can create yards when there is nothing there. Or there should be nothing there.”

That’s a good separation point. That’s because UGA is always going to be able to attract top talent in the South and now nationwide based on the “RBU” tradition that is well-deserved in Athens.

A lot of prospects from the low 4-star level and up can create highlights on well-blocked plays. Or when a properly-executed play leaves them with just a few second-level defenders to dust.

That’s the time when he starts wondering if he’s looking at the film of the next Chubb, Davis, Gurley, Hampton, Hearst, Michel, Moreno or Swift.

“One of the first things is you have to great size,” McGee said back in January. “You can have either great size or speed. That would be a plus.”

The Dell McGee resume

He would know. He just polished off a banner campaign on the recruiting trail. McGee was rated by several recruiting services as the nation’s top recruiter for 2018.

His work as the lead recruiter on gems like 5-star Justin Fields, 5-star Zamir White, 4-star James Cook, 4-star Azeez Ojulari and 4-star Chris Smith stood out nationally.

When Fields chose Georgia, he called McGee the top recruiter in the country. That guy would know after the whirlwind recruiting gauntlet he ran after de-committing from Penn State last June.

But what’s his philosophy? What does he want to see out of the future Bulldogs that will reside in his running back room in Athens?

That highlight film and game tape shows him a hint of that.

“Can you run over guys when you have to?” McGee said. “Can you make a guy miss in the open field. Those are the things that I attribute to great running back play. When the line blocks well, I can run through those. When it is not blocked well, how do you create yards for yourself?”

DawgNation had the chance to speak with several UGA assistants during that gleeful college football playoff ride in 2017. It offered the chance to speak to those coaches and ace recruiters about what they look for out on the recruiting trail at their respective position groups.

The first installment was with defensive line coach Tray Scott. Scott broke down his recruiting philosophy one of the game’s vital positions. Especially in the SEC.

McGee has his own methods for finding the next great tailback at Georgia. He likes to call the “End Zone Stalkers” and “Show Dawgs.”

Defensive coordinator Mel Tucker has his “League of Shadows.” New OLBs coach Dan Lanning has his “Wolfpack” to go along with Scott’s “Trench Mob.”

Check his history. The rare backs that Georgia has offered under McGee reveal that.

He finds a guy and then sticks to his top choices. McGee has offered 10 running backs and one all-purpose back in the 2019 cycle.

McGee was named the running backs coach for Georgia on January 3, 2015. The Georgia native was fresh off of leading Georgia Southern to a victory as interim coach in its first-ever bowl game.

He only offered 16 backs in his first full recruiting cycle with the class of 2017. That number shrunk to just 12 backs nationwide for 2018.

It seems like he wants that Georgia RB scholarship to mean something. But it also helps that he’s such an effective recruiter that he doesn’t have to drift too far down his board.

The Bulldogs secured commitments from the nation’s No. 5 and No. 11 overall backs in 2017. UGA would up signing the nation’s No. 1 and No. 3 overall backs for 2018.

“We try to be very precise in our evaluation process,” McGee said. “That’s film but that’s also seeing a guy practice live. We hope to get them to camp and see if they can take coaching and how smart they are from a coaching standpoint. So there’s a lot of variables that play into offers.”

“Some guys are no-brainers. Some guys are wait-and-see guys. You might want to wait to see how they improved, see how they develop with coaching and how they respond to doing things the right way.”

There’s even a method to those no-brainer offers.

“You can just watch the tape and see with some guys,” he said. “Those are the ones that are really special. But then even with some of the guys you will like to see and verify what you see on that tape is legit. You want to verify size and growth potential. There are some things that you really can’t see on tape. I would love to see a kid almost every time before I make the offer.”

The Dell McGee twitter account has a strong gif game

The Bulldogs are a run-first football team. That’s the brand of football the Bulldogs employ out of the Pro Set and it creates everything else for the offense within a vertical downfield passing game.

The 5-stars that UGA is now signing for its offensive line are going to mesh well with the talent the program has always had lined up deep in the backfield.

McGee’s methods are an interesting read. But I’ll be honest: The topic also allows the chance to share some of the greatest tweets from his account.

Here are a few tweets that definitely reached the end zone over the last year.

These DAWGS can't wait to perform behind that wall @CoachSamPittman has built up front Just a bunch of #EndZoneStalkers pic.twitter.com/b7qpWRsLtt — Dell McGee (@DellMcGee) December 20, 2017

Live look at Zamir and James on their way to Athens #RBU pic.twitter.com/N1VcMJR5L3 — Dell McGee (@DellMcGee) December 20, 2017

Happy Thanksgiving #DawgNation 🦃 enjoy this wonderful day with the people you love and we'll see you in Atlanta on Saturday! #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/G2s7T9TBp9 — Dell McGee (@DellMcGee) November 23, 2017

There's one thing you can say about the newest addition to #RareBreed18… #TheChosen1 pic.twitter.com/jBfSmvUpbp — Dell McGee (@DellMcGee) October 6, 2017

