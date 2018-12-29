Two more Temple assistants reportedly coming to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins could be bringing as many as four former assistants at Temple with him, all with backgrounds in the Southeast.

Offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude and outside linebackers coach Larry Knight were reported by the Philadelphia Inquirer to be coming to Tech Thursday and Friday. The Inquirer had also previously reported that defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Andrew Thacker and defensive backs coach Nathan Burton were also leaving Temple to join Collins.

Patenaude was with Collins at Temple for the past two seasons as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Prior to the Temple job, Patenaude had been at Coastal Carolina for the previous five seasons (2012-16).

This season, Temple was ranked 56th in offensive efficiency by Football Outsiders after the conference championship games. In 2017, having to replace the school’s all-time leading passer, Temple ranked 97th but threw for 3,273 yards, second most in school history. Three Temple players were named to the American Athletic Conference all-conference team on offense this season.

In his final season at Coastal Carolina, the Chanticleers averaged 37.3 points per game.

In his final season at Coastal Carolina, the Chanticleers averaged 37.3 points per game.

Patenaude's offenses had been highly proficient at Coastal Carolina, ranking among the most highly rated statistical units in FCS over his time.

Knight worked for Collins as quality control for defense and recruiting before being promoted to director of player personnel and then to the on-field coaching job he ultimately filled. He also served as recruiting coordinator for the defense.

Knight, from Augusta, was outside linebackers coach at Georgia State 2015-16.

It isn’t clear what roles they would fill.

Two of Collins’ on-field coaching positions have been made official, running backs coach Tashard Choice and wide receivers coach Kerry Dixon.